ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2 children dead, driver listed in critical condition involving street sweeper goes off Loop 101 ramp (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4jSB_0gKuI6x000
2 children dead, driver listed in critical condition involving street sweeper goes off Loop 101 ramp (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report

Two children have lost their lives, and driver listed in critical condition after a company street sweeper went off Loop 101 ramp and fell onto Interstate 10 early Friday morning in Phoenix.

As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place on the southbound Loop 101 ramp. [...]

Read More >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 20

CarolP
4d ago

So there were 2 women and a child? It says when the sweeper fell off the 101 a child and woman was stuck inside it when it crashed below, but a woman was dead on the 101 above the crash. This is difficult to understand. Did she fall out before it fell and died or was she already dead?

Reply(9)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

68-year-old George Weeks killed, 4 people hurt after a crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

68-year-old George Weeks killed, 4 people hurt after a crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old George Weeks as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also hurt four others, including three children on Saturday in Surprise. The fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 at mile marker 137, near Deer Valley Road [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
Nationwide Report

2 people killed, another injured after a rollover crash in Sunflower (Sunflower, AZ)

2 people killed, another injured after a rollover crash in Sunflower (Sunflower, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Sunday evening, two people lost their lives while one person received serious injuries following a rollover crash in Sunflower. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at about 6 p.m. on SR-87 at milepost 219, between Fort McDowell and Payson [...]
ARIZONA STATE
onscene.tv

One Person Killed in Violent Wrong-Way Crash | Surprise, AZ

06.26.2022 | 11:45 PM | SURPRISE, AZ – Arizona Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on US 60 near milepost 137. Shortly after, the Surprise Fire Department received reports of a two vehicle collision requiring extrication on US 60 eastbound at milepost 137. 1 person was deceased on scene, 1 child was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and another person was transported to Abrazo West Hospital, unknown condition. AZDPS is currently investigating.
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Car falls into sinkhole near 20th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night. The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road. Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Nationwide Report

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On late Saturday night, a 70-year-old man lost his life while four people, including 3 children suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road a little before midnight [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Lightning Due to Intense Monsoon Storms Sets Multiple Homes Ablaze in Phoenix

Monsoon storms that entered the Valley on Sunday evening caused issues for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as Monday, June 27, approaches. There have been several tree fires in south Phoenix neighborhoods that are thought to have been started by lightning. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters extinguished...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Sweeper#Traffic Accident#Az#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
fox40jackson.com

Arizona homeowner fatally shoots 2 intruders: police

A Phoenix, Arizona homeowner shot and killed two men who were attempting to break into the home Saturday morning, police said, according to reports. When police arrived before 8 a.m. in response to several 911 calls, officers found the two alleged intruders on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix apartment parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead after a shooting in a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say they found him on the ground next to a car after a report of a shooting in the area around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that they heard multiple gunshots and called the police. Phoenix fire officials pronounced the man, identified as 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert, dead at the scene. No suspects have been arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona woman’s alleged killer found because of picture taken minutes before death

An Arizona woman’s alleged killer has been arrested because of a picture taken right before the incident happened on June 11. Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was found dead just before 7:30 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona in her car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area, according to the Glendale Police Department. Initially, police responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
12news.com

South Phoenix home burns after lightning set tree on fire

PHOENIX — Lightning from Sunday’s monsoon storm set a tree on fire that spread to a home in south Phoenix. Firefighters were called out to the house fire near Baseline Road and 7th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming out of the attic of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a homeowner shot and killed two men who were trying to break in on the morning of June 25. Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix dive bar damaged after fire breaks out in fridge

PHOENIX - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a dive bar near 15th Avenue and Camelback, according to Phoenix Fire. Firefighters were called to The Snap Lounge at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after found that a fire that sparked in the bar's fridge area had spread into the attic and roof.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy