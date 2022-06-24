ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Three people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Roseville (Roseville, CA)

 3 days ago

Three people received injuries following a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday in Roseville. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at around 7:15 a.m. near Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard [...]

L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]

ROSEVILLE, CA (June 27, 2022) – Wednesday morning, three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Roseville Parkway. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m., in the area of Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. According to the reports, a total of four cars collided in the area. However,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

West Yuba City Steel Recovery Plant Catches Fire

(Yuba City, CA) – Multiple fire stations responded Saturday to a massive blaze at the Empire Steel recovery plant in west Yuba City, on north Township Road. Smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout Yuba City/Marysville and Saturday’s hot temperatures didn’t help matters. However, only one firefighter was reported injured and that was minor.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Highway Crash Causes Minor Injuries

Minor Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on S.R. 99. A highway crash involving three vehicles resulted in minor injuries along the Golden State Highway in Sacramento on June 22. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 5:18 p.m. along northbound S.R. 99 just north of the 12th Avenue off-ramp. It involved a Toyota Tacoma pickup, a GMC pickup, and a Nissan Sentra.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Bay Bridge Crash

Antioch Man Killed in Car Accident on Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Officials reported that a 22-year-old man from Antioch was killed in a recent motor vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Sacramento Hospital

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accidentally sent their vehicle crashing into a building in Sacramento on Saturday night. The incident happened at Heritage Oaks Psychiatric Hospital, which is at 4250 Auburn Boulevard. The Sacramento Police Department says that officers detained a person at the scene who was later charged with driving under the influence. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 Adults, 5 Kids Displaced After Bathroom Fan Catches Fire In Arden-Arcade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a small fire Sunday in the bathroom of an apartment east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan in an apartment in Arden-Arcade. The flames spread to the attic, and firefighters needed to create an opening in the roof in order to battle the blaze. While no one was hurt in the fire, five adults, five children and a family pet were displaced from two apartments.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Shoots At Fairfield Police Officers, Later Apprehended Safely In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS13) — Fairfield Police officers safely arrested a suspect after he shot at them during a car chase. On June 26, around 10 p.m., officers tried to perform a traffic stop on the 3000 block of North Texas Street in Fairfield. The driver refused to stop and led the police on a chase. While attempting to escape the police, the driver, later identified as Patrick Hall, shot at officers, hitting their windshield and the driver’s side headrest, nearly hitting the officer. The chase continued into Vallejo, where officers used a spike strip to pop the tires. Eventually, the car came to a stop near Griffin and Gateway. Hall opened fire again, and police shot back, injuring him. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were wounded.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash on US97 claims the life of two people

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KCRA.com

19-year-old arrested after assaulting two people in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after he assaulted two people, vandalized a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said. The assault happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. Mario White...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries in Fair Oaks Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Madison Avenue Accident Involved Multiple Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash in Fair Oaks on June 20 reportedly caused minor injuries. The four-vehicle collision occurred along westbound Madison Avenue just west of Hazel Avenue around 4:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that it involved a Toyota van, Subaru Forester and two additional vehicles, blocking traffic. At least two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway by the CHP to determine which driver/drivers were at fault and how the accident occurred.
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County CHP Officer Helps Free Baby Deer Whose Head Was Stuck In Fence

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON BAILEY LOOP & ARREST

Originally publsihed as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 5:22 P.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from an adult subject, on Bailey Loop in Sacramento County, stating there was an adult male victim laying on the floor with stab wounds.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland photographer puts images of California decline on billboards around state

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Some say California is dying, submerged in a housing crisis and devastated by year-round wildfires.An Oakland-based photographer just paid for billboards in Oakland to highlight the crises California faces. He's displaying his own photos on the billboards."I've been shooting my whole life, since I was 15," said photographer Thomas Broening. "When I'm shooting, I'm looking for something out of the ordinary."He's traveled around the world for his work and says there's no place better than California."I love California. I raised four children here," he said.But he says that, in the past decade, the Golden...
OAKLAND, CA
