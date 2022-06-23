This Single Mom Got Her Hand Caught In A Leaf Blower And Sadly Lost Pieces Of Her Fingers

On May 27th, Aimee, a professional photographer and single mother of four children, was in the middle of doing yard work when the unthinkable happened.

As she was cleaning up her yard, her hand was suddenly caught in her gas-powered leaf blower, leaving her left hand severely injured and the doctor questioning whether Aimee should have her hand amputated.

Luckily, upon evaluation by a team of specialists at Stanford Medical Center, Aimee's surgeons were able to salvage most of her left index and middle fingers. Unfortunately, the fingers above the last knuckle are mostly gone.

Aimee now has a long road to recovery with many long-term uncertainties. This horrible incident's physical and mental trauma will take more procedures and therapy sessions to help Aimee recover.

"Additional surgeries are likely necessary, but we don't yet know the success of the initial emergency surgery performed late Friday night," Erin Smith, who organized a GoFundMe for Aimee, wrote.

"The emotional trauma will also be a lot for her to manage along with the happy grind of her family life."

Aimee provided us with an update on June 27th. The independent mother of four is now more dependent than ever.

As a single mother and professional photographer, Aimee depends on her hands to secure the best photos for her clients and cook, clean, and change diapers for her children.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Aimee

As she begins to recover slowly, Aimee is unable to be alone with her children. There must be constant support from friends, family, and paid caregivers to help assist her during this process.

Amiee's doctor was able to clean up three fingers while being sure the fingers tips were completely covered with skin.

In addition, Aimee saw a stem cell and trauma doctor who then injected donor stem cells directly into her fingers, which meant a total of 35 injections.

Aimee was then sent home with 75 peptide injections. She will have to inject them into her stomach once a day. This procedure costs roughly $4,000.

Aside from the medical expenses, Aimee will need assistance with food, gas, babysitting, and much more.

With no incoming coming in, Aimee certainly needs help.

If you would like to donate or share Aimee's story, click here.

