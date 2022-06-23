She Just Found Out That The Older Man She Had A Steamy Connection With Is Her New Boyfriend's Dad

Around a year or so ago, a young woman was on a dating app and she ended up hitting it off with an older man.

She spent a lot of time chatting with him before moving things to Snapchat, and their connection on social media ended up getting pretty steamy.

"We did a lot of...stuff over Snapchat but we never actually met in person, he was married and didn't want his wife to know," she explained.

Looking back on all of this now, she understands that it wasn't the best decision to be doing what she did with a married man, but she didn't really know better at the time.

"It was fun for a while but I felt bad about it all and knew it couldn't go any further so after a couple of months I ghosted him," she said.

Last September, she ended up meeting a guy closer to her own age, and she really finds him to be wonderful.

He's nice to her, he's good-looking, and he's an all-around great guy. She's currently in a relationship with him, and she's so serious about him that she thinks she's going to marry him at some point in her life.

Well, she figured this guy was going to be her future husband until she saw photos of his dad.

This guy got to meet her mom and dad pretty recently, and on the 4th of July this year, her boyfriend invited her to a party that his parents throw, which will be the first time she gets to meet them.

Her boyfriend showed her some pictures from the party his mom and dad threw a year ago, and when she noticed in the photos the older man she had connected with on the dating app, she questioned her boyfriend about who he was.

When her boyfriend filled her in on this guy being his dad, her stomach dropped. She feigned being ill so that she could excuse herself and have a complete panic attack alone in her own home.

"I ended up reaching out to his dad again and explaining what I had discovered and begged him to never tell my BF any of it," she continued.

"He agreed but also said he had missed me, that we should start talking again, and he was looking forward to finally seeing me in person."

"Now it's all stressing me out even more because I don't know how to deal with what he said on top of everything else and I'm worried he's going to blackmail me or something."

How do you think she can navigate this tricky situation? Should she come clean to her boyfriend or keep this all a secret?

