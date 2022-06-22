ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of Newborn Baby Shot to Death in Dispute Over Dog on Father's Day

 4 days ago

A woman from Connecticut was shot to death during a heated dispute over a dog.

Christina Dang, 27, the mother of a newborn baby and her partner, Chase Garrett, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The incident occurred on Father's Day.

"Christina was my baby sister. She was a beautiful soul full of life. She was a mother to a four-month-old Chosen and she lost her life over a senseless argument," Julie Dang told NBC News, Connecticut. "It's hard for a child to lose two parents on the same night and on Father's Day, a day that should be loved and, you know."

Police also reported that a third victim who resided at the same address as the couple was also injured. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

"This is a tragic series of events, and it is heartbreaking to think that two people have lost their lives, and a third person remains in critical condition, because of a minor personal dispute that escalated into violence," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said at a Monday press conference.

The four-month-old infant is now in DCF custody. The Hartford Police have identified a person of interest but have not released a name to the public.

The Hartford Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at 860-722-8477.

Comments / 34

Paigebrant
3d ago

Let's be real people! It wasn't over a dog...People are angry, period! They have no common curiosity for others or respect ANYMORE.... THATS GONE! No love for fellow person. Quite sad & disturbing but People think they can do whatever ever they want and have zero consequences! God Help us.

Reply(4)
32
Raven 50
3d ago

sorry for your loss may they rest in paradise & please someone in the family step up & get this baby out of DCF hands. I'm raising my grandson rather than he be in the system, it's hard but better than what happens with CT DCF.

Reply(2)
18
Sade' Simone ❤️
2d ago

Smh this reminds me of the couple killed by their neighbor over snow in their driveways... this is sad. poor baby has to grow up without any parents smh people have no respect for life these days..

Reply
9
