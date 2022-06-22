Mother of Newborn Baby Shot to Death in Dispute Over Dog on Father's Day

GoFundMe

A woman from Connecticut was shot to death during a heated dispute over a dog.

Christina Dang, 27, the mother of a newborn baby and her partner, Chase Garrett, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The incident occurred on Father's Day.

"Christina was my baby sister. She was a beautiful soul full of life. She was a mother to a four-month-old Chosen and she lost her life over a senseless argument," Julie Dang told NBC News, Connecticut. "It's hard for a child to lose two parents on the same night and on Father's Day, a day that should be loved and, you know."

Police also reported that a third victim who resided at the same address as the couple was also injured. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Facebook

"This is a tragic series of events, and it is heartbreaking to think that two people have lost their lives, and a third person remains in critical condition, because of a minor personal dispute that escalated into violence," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said at a Monday press conference.

The four-month-old infant is now in DCF custody. The Hartford Police have identified a person of interest but have not released a name to the public.

The Hartford Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their tip line at 860-722-8477.