Jefferson Davis Parish, LA

73-year-old Jerry Hughes dead after a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Davis Parish (Jennings, LA)

Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

73-year-old Jerry Hughes dead after a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Davis Parish (Jennings, LA)

Authorities identified 73-year-old Jerry Hughes, from Welsh, as the man who lost his life following a bicycle accident on Monday morning in Jefferson Davis Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. on La. Hwy 1126 near Farm Supply Road [...]

