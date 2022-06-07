73-year-old Jerry Hughes dead after a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Davis Parish (Jennings, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 73-year-old Jerry Hughes, from Welsh, as the man who lost his life following a bicycle accident on Monday morning in Jefferson Davis Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at around 8:30 a.m. on La. Hwy 1126 near Farm Supply Road [...]

