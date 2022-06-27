ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Longest championship droughts in NFL, NBA and top major sports

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8QNV_0g1ErYSU00

What is the longest championship drought ever? While there are great dynasties throughout sports history, plenty of NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB teams have gone decades without being on top of the world. Whether curses are to blame or just bad management and worse luck, fans put up with a lot.

For many of these teams, these streaks of decades without a championship extend beyond one generation. Fans growing up as children hoping desperately to see their favorite club they were raised to support one day lift the banner declaring the champions. Time flies by and those same fans are capturing their children and even grandchildren in that same feeling.

Of course, some have it worse than others. While championship droughts are the focus, some fan bases have gone more than a decade without even seeing their team in the playoffs. It’s one thing to never hoist the championship trophy and witness a parade, but not even experiencing the brief second of joy from a playoff game makes rooting for teams even more painful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiXv9_0g1ErYSU00
Also Read:
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season

Here are the longest championship droughts in the four major American professional sports.

Longest championship drought in NFL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6FcZ_0g1ErYSU00
Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals have the longest championship drought in the NFL, with their last title coming in 1947 as the Chicago Cardinals. While the Cardinals appeared in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, their lone Super Bowl appearance, this organization has never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Related: NFL predictions 2022

Some believe a curse is a reason for this title drought. Back in 1925, the Cardinals faced the Pottsville Maroons in the 1925 NFL Championship game. Pottsville won the game 21-7, a win that should have secured the championship. However, they were stripped of the title and the Maroons were suspended by the NFL for playing an exhibition game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The NFL then gave the title to the Cardinals.

Of course, the Cardinals aren’t the only franchise with a championship drought beyond 50 years. The Detroit Lions, are one of seven teams without a Super Bowl win. The last time the Lions won a championship came in 1957, when they defeated the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Championship Game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtZ0t_0g1ErYSU00
Also Read:
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Longest playoff droughts in NFL

Here are the longest active playoff droughts in the NFL entering the 2022 season.

  • New York Jets – 11 seasons
  • Denver Broncos – 6 seasons
  • Miami Dolphins – 5 seasons
  • New York Giants – 5 seasons
  • Detroit Lions – 5 seasons

NBA teams with the longest championship droughts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8r7E_0g1ErYSU00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings have the longest championship drought in the NBA and one of the longest playoff droughts in American sports. It’s par for the course from a team that has battled to even reach mediocrity during its best seasons in the last two decades.

Basketball fans must go all the way back to the 1051 NBA to find the last Kings’ championship. Keep in mind, that happened when this franchise played in Rochester, New York as the Rochester Royals. The Royals beat the New York Knicks in seven games to win the 1951 NBA Finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTUCq_0g1ErYSU00
Also Read:
Who is the oldest NBA player? (All-time and active)

The Kings also have one of the longest playoff droughts in American professional sports. Following the 2021-’22 NBA season, Sacramento has missed the playoff in 16 consecutive seasons. It is the longest playoff drought in NBA history, surpassing the Los Angeles Clippers (15, 1977-19992) and Minnesota Timberwolves (13, 2005-’18).

Longest championship droughts in NBA

  • Sacramento Kings – 71 years
  • Atlanta Hawks – 63 years
  • Phoenix Suns – 53 years
  • Los Angeles Clippers – 52 years
  • New York Knicks – 49 years

The Phoenix Suns have the longest championship drought by a team without a single title. They are one of 11 teams without an NBA championship.

After losing in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics have now gone 14 years without winning a title. While it certainly isn’t one of the longest championship droughts in sports, the 14-year stretch is one of the longest in franchise history. Boston went 21 years without winning the NBA Finals from 1986-2007. To make matters worse, a team with 17 championships in its history has just one (2008) in nearly 40 years.

Longest World Series drought in MLB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100Hca_0g1ErYSU00
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians have the longest active championship drought in MLB, with their last World Series title coming in 1948. Cleveland reached the World Series multiple times (1954, ’95, ’97 and 2016). Ironically, the 2016 World Series loss to the Chicago Cubs snapped the longest championship drought ever, with the Cubs going 107 years without a title.

Related: MLB power rankings 2022 – Best MLB teams in New York heading into July

Longest championship droughts in MLB

  • Cleveland Guardians – 73 years
  • Texas Rangers – 61 years
  • Milwaukee Brewers – 53 years
  • San Diego Padres – 53 years
  • Seattle Mariners – 45 years
  • Pittsburgh Pirates – 42 years

While the Seattle Mariners are far behind some others in the length of their title drought, they are in MLB history for another unfortunate reason. The Mariners have gone 20 years without reaching the MLB playoffs , it is the longest active postseason drought in the top four American men’s sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3ImK_0g1ErYSU00 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format

MLB teams with longest postseason drought

  • Seattle Mariners – 20 years
  • Philadelphia Phillies – 10 years
  • Los Angeles Angels – 7 years
  • Detroit Tigers – 7 years
  • Pittsburgh Pirates – 6 years
  • Kansas City Royals – 6 years

Longest Stanley Cup title drought in NHL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fiy9b_0g1ErYSU00
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the longest championship drought in the NHL, a massive fall for a dynasty. From 1917-’67, Toronto won the Stanley Cup finals 13 times, they still have the second-most Stanley Cup wins in NHL history.

Unfortunately, the wheels have fallen off in recent decades. The Maple Leafs have now gone 55 years without being crowned NHL champions. To make matters worse, this team isn’t even coming close to the Stanley Cup finals. In fact, the last time Toronto hosted an Eastern Conference finals game came in 2002.

At least the Maple Leafs aren’t totally alone. The Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks are the other NHL teams to go 50-plus years without winning the Stanley Cup. Sadly for hockey fans in Philly, the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t far behind. Buffalo’s future is bright, but it is currently riding the longest playoff drought in NHL history with 11 consecutive seasons without an appearance in the NHL playoffs.

Longest championship droughts in NHL

  • Toronto Maple Leafs – 55 years
  • Buffalo Sabres – 51 years
  • Vancouver Canucks – 51 years
  • Philadelphia Flyers – 47 years

While the 2022 Stanley Cup finals won’t wipe out one of the longest championship droughts, a streak of 20 consecutive years without hoisting of Lord Stanley’s Cup, aka The Holy Grail of Hockey, came to an end.

The Colorado Avalanche last won the Stanley Cup in 2001. To put that 21-year drought into perspective, 28-year-old Jaromir Jagr led the NHL in points (121) during the 2000-’01 regular season. The sport was also just two years removed from Wayne Gretzky retiring.

After taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, Colorado is back on top of the NHL world. Of course, the NHL playoffs weren’t as kind to others. An early exit extended Toronto’s futility with one of the longest championship droughts in sports. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are now at a 27-year championship drought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2UXM_0g1ErYSU00 Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule for the Stanley Cup Final

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: National Ranking For Bronny James Has Drastically Changed

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was once considered a top-30 prospect for his recruiting class. Apparently, that's no longer the case. In February, Rivals bumped James up from No. 34 to No. 30 in its rankings. Fast forward four months later, and the Sierras Canyon product has dropped all the way to No. 60 in the country.
NBA
The Spun

Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Photo Following Devin Booker Breakup

Kendall Jenner appears to be in good spirits. The A-list celebrity reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, following one-plus year of dating. Jenner and Booker were often spotted out in Los Angeles and she was seen at some NBA games, as well. However, the couple is no longer together, per reports.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal

The Cleveland Browns made a very bold decision by giving Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract a few months ago, despite the ongoing legal case he’s involved in. While he has reached settlements with 20 of the 24 accusers, it appears the Browns organization never even cared to discuss his saga before deciding to […] The post Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Reportedly Died On Monday At 76

One of the most-groundbreaking quarterbacks in the history of football died on Monday. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback in the history of the AFL, died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports. "His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at...
NORWALK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nhl Playoffs#Mlb Playoffs#Nba Finals#Nhl#American#The Arizona Cardinals#The Chicago Cardinals#Super Bow
The Spun

Brittney Griner Is Reportedly Set To Take Big Step Monday

130 days after Brittney Griner was arrested at a Russian airport, the WNBA star reportedly appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial. A trial date for Griner has yet to be announced but it should be coming down soon. If convicted, the seven-time All-Star could face up to 10 years in prison.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Reveals His Plan: College Basketball World Surprised

We won't be seeing Coach K on the sideline of Duke basketball games in 2022-23. We won't be seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium at all, actually. The legendary college basketball coach told Jon Rothstein that he doesn't plan on attending any home games next season. He doesn't want to be a distraction for new head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB fans frustrated after lengthy review yields bad result

Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants gave us another controversy with Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson playing prominent roles — just not in the way anyone expected. In the bottom of the first inning, Pederson came to the plate with one out and Austin...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston's bizarre training videos go viral every offseason at this point. The New Orleans Saints likely starting quarterback was trending on social media on Saturday for his latest offseason training video. This one is pretty entertaining. A video of Winston doing a unique bench-press training went viral on social...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Are Furious With Angels' Behavior Sunday

Baseball fans aren't happy with what the Los Angeles Angels did on Sunday afternoon. Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and the rest of the team didn't care for it. In the top of the second inning, Angels starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Wild Angels vs. Mariners Fight

A crazy fight broke out between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The Angels and the Mariners had an all-out brawl that seemed to be sparked by what happened during Saturday night's game. Mike Trout was thrown at during Saturday night's game and he wasn't happy about it following the contest. Then, on Sunday, another thrown-at situation led to an all-out brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend. After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy