Web3.0 is an internet that is decentralized and democratized, with a focus on privacy, security and user-centricity. Web 3.0 will be about connecting people and data to power new applications and opportunities for everyone on earth- from governments to NGOs to multinational corporations. The web has gone through three major revolutions in its lifetime, each with a different impact on the internet. Web1 started out as an online scrapbook for people's old websites, but it has evolved into an interactive timeline with many different features like maps and search bars.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO