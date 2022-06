The main driving issue behind major crypto adoption is the tokenization of non-blockchain assets. Everest has introduced a new tokenization engine with its licensed CRDT token, which can be backed by any asset. Everest owns a virtual financial asset custodian license, this will enable the platform to issue these assets in a compliant manner. The reasoning behind this is that more users will be able to access traditional assets due to the low barrier to entry for blockchain-based assets. This works by using payment rails which enable multiple parties to transfer funds between each other, and Everest has access to local payment rails.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO