One of the first new features GitLab plans to launch is based on its acquisition of Opstrace last December. “We’re going to continue to integrate not just an observability platform — available by default for developers to store their observability data and easily instrument their apps — but bring really great experiences that no other DevOps platform can create by showcasing that information in the right context for developers,” Kenny Johnston, product leader at GitLab, told me during an interview at last week’s KubeCon Europe event. “Think about things like developers writing code and being aware of recent incidents or errors related to that specific part of the code.”

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO