Top 5 Cloud Data Breaches of Recent Years

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber-attacks have become more common in recent years. According to the SonicWALL 2022 Cyber Threat Report, ransomware attacks have surged by 232% since 2019. Here are a few examples of severe data breaches caused by ransomware. The massive growth of data capacity in the cloud and big data era...

CSMA is More Than XDR — An Introduction to Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture

Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) aims to reduce the need for one specific computing environment. The traditional technology stack is breaking down because more people use microservices. Remote workers, cloud adoption, DevSecOps, IoTs, and other parts of digital transformation require flexible and scalable cybersecurity strategies. The answer to this problem is a “scalable, integrated, and automated cybersecurity mesh architecture” - CSMA. CSMA is a multi-layer approach to flexible, scalable, and reliable cybersecurity control.
SOFTWARE
Cybersecurity is a Big Competitive Advantage. Secure Your Win.

43% of small businesses invest less than $500 in cybersecurity per year, according to a new survey from CNBC and Momentive. The real value of cybersecurity does not only lie in preventing malicious attacks, but there are more subtle ways it can be leveraged to take your business to the next level and show your customers that you care and take their data seriously. Cybersecurity adds a layer of comfort to your operations, so you do not want to wait until it is too late to have an efficient structure in place.
TECHNOLOGY
Automatically Redirecting Users to a Country-Specific Site

Users' needs have become more diverse, so if you have a website that is gaining global traction, you should offer them a personalized customer experience. To ensure they end up on the right website, you can use IP APIs to redirect them automatically. Translate IP addresses into countries and extract other useful information like time zones and currencies. Translate your website into different languages, show local store locations, and offer prices in local currencies.
INTERNET
8 Ways PSA Software makes your Services Firm More Profitable

Professional services automation (PSA) software is specifically designed to help you streamline your operations and give you more time to focus on your customers' best service. PSA software can ensure that you get the right results for automating billable hours tracking to template-based invoicing. Increased accuracy in the billing means more satisfied clients and reduced errors, thus making the billing cycles more accurate and transparent.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breaches#Big Data#Private Cloud#Cyber Threat Report#Upguard#Api#Lockbit
Efficient Server Side Pagination using Mongodb

Server Side Pagination is the most optimum way to show large data without a drop in performance. There are 5 problems with this approach. High bandwidth is required since the data has to travel through the internet from the database to the client-side. The high probability of the database server server server timeout the request since it is needed to fetch a huge data, maybe with filtering as well. The problem with server-side pagination is performance, even if it is implemented using third-party library (*like jquery data table or kendo grid) or your custom logic, the data must be kept on the client side.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
A JavaScript API Client Can Be a SaaS Product. Find Out How.

An API (application programming interface) is not just a wrapper; it’s a separate, light-weight application that enables developers to interact with a full-featured software platform. A product-based API client should provide exhaustive and easy access to all features of the application it serves. An API design also tries to limit the amount of boilerplate code needed to instantiate, use, or parameterize an API method. The best API design is a small code size and low or no dependencies.
SOFTWARE
Non-Linear Competition In A Tech-Driven Business World

Wall Street's built-in disincentives trying to stiff competition – in the short-term – actually create whole new markets in the long term. In this case, intelligent people move to new industries to prevent legal issues. New industries that might seem unrelated might swallow old industries in long-term. Take the case of Tesla, entering into the insurance business, for now, it’s part of the service business, but you’re not sure how much it generates for the company. Amazon left everyone flabbergasted, when it showed its AWS numbers, in 2016.
MARKETS
VMware vCenter Converter Alternatives for V2V?

The V2V (Virtual-to-Virtual) migration is something users must go through in order to start the VMware journey. In February this year, VMware vCenter Converter announced that this product will be no longer available for download. Vinchin Backup & Recovery is an all-in-one virtual machine backup solution with Cross-platform Recovery feature available. It can be used as a data protection and V2M migration tool at once without switching between separated consoles for different operational purposes.
SOFTWARE
The 3 Best Tools for Kubernetes Cluster Management

Kubernetes is a system that helps with the deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. 96% of organizations using or evaluating the technology, according to the 2021 Cloud-Native Survey. Here are some of the most popular tools to manage a containerized cluster, here in this blog. Check out this exhaustive list of tools and utilities to take control of every part of your Kubernees cluster. The list includes: Kubespray, BuildPiper, Ingress and BuildPipers.
SOFTWARE
The Top Five Frameworks For Developing Android Apps

Application Framework is a software toolkit that connects app developers to create a product that satisfies the requirements of the owner. A framework provides the foundation for a program, which is then built-in with visuals, movement, special features, and functionality. Application frameworks are designed to make the app development process easier to manage, adapt, and issue in the future. In this article, we'll discuss the most common Android cross-platform frameworks, as well as their design and development features. The top Android App Development Framework is Flutter, Apache Cordova and React Native.
CELL PHONES
How Can Machine Learning Predict the Stock Market?

Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that focuses on creating algorithms that can learn and improve on their own. Traders can use this information to make more informed decisions about where to invest their money. By analyzing historical data, machine learning algorithms can identify patterns that may indicate how the market will move in the future. This information can be used to make better investment decisions and generate profits. The use of machine learning in predicting the stock market has been successful in many cases, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Practices Used in eLearning Video-Content Protection

All the content published online is a form of intellectual property and has its authors. With the increasing number of data flowing through the Internet and social media, it is hard to monitor if your content was posted unnamed or under someone’s name. Aside from lots of means to protect video courses, Axinom DRM Solution is the one that is more secure. Learn how to set it up in this article.
EDUCATION
The Importance of User Experience in Product Differentiation

Product Strategy can build a competitive advantage through your product’s user experience. A good User Experience supports the marketing and affects the entire delivery and the go-to-market strategy. Research suggests that every dollar invested in UX Design returns about 100 dollars. Product differentiation is the creation of unique products or services from those of your competitors. It is a crucial aspect of any marketing strategy and is used to attract new customers and grow market share. The key to success as a Product Company is keeping up with emerging trends.
TECHNOLOGY
Bundlejs: An Online Esbuild-Based Bundler

Bundlejs is a quick and easy way to treeshake, bundle, minify, and compress (in either gzip or brotli) projects, while receiving the total bundles' file size. It's easier to debug errors, easier to configure your bundles, and you can view a visual analysis of bundles. You can bundle offline (so long as the module has been used before) The benefits of using bundlejs are: It's been easier to diagnose errors and verify the resulting bundled code. There will be a follow-up article to this one, going into the technical nitty gritty on how the project works.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Onboard New Developers with Better Coding Practices

The software industry has one of the highest turnover rates globally, 10-15% on average in past years. Thanks to organic growth or fundraising, several digital companies significantly increase their teams every month. In that context, developers leaving or joining a team happens regularly, and the onboarding process of software engineers...
COMPUTERS
Optimizing Database Operations With OpenTelemetry

OpenTelemetry has emerged as a popular tool for application monitoring, but it can also be extended for monitoring databases. In this article, we’ll look at some common database performance issues to see how we can identify and fix them easily. This monitoring is done through database clients rather than directly on the database server. The project setup is very similar to our setup in Part One in this “OpenTelemetry in Action” series. In Part One, we covered the three types of information collected in an observable application (logs, metrics, and traces) in that post.
SOFTWARE
NFTs Are Helping the Web Evolve

The founders of the internet dreamed that the web would open up a whole new level of access to information, communication, freedoms, and opportunities by connecting a world through digital networks. While there is no doubt more information flowing than ever before, the early hopes of the internet have yet to materialize. In the Beginning: There Was Web1 The idea that a network could connect us all together is nothing new. It, in fact, goes back to at least the early 1900s when scientists saw that technology could be used to quickly send information from one place to the next. And as computers became cheaper and technology faster, scientists and researchers started to develop communications models and standards for how data could be transmitted between multiple networks. However, it wasn’t until the early 90s when computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web that the internet really took form and started to change our daily lives.
INTERNET
Uncover Some of the Best Practices For Secret Management

Certificates to function, but storing and accessing these resources can leave developers vulnerable to security risks. In this article, you will learn about the challenges of secret management as well as some of the best practices for managing, storing, and reading secrets in web applications. What Are Secrets? Secrets are digital credentials used for authentication and authorization. They manage access rights at both the human-to-application and application-to-application levels.
COMPUTERS
Why Is XOR the Perfect Cipher?

XOR is a simple bitwise operation that allows cryptographers to create strong encryption systems. It is the primary operation in the “add round key” step of AES-256(/cryptography/aes-256-cipher/). It is also used in the DES cipher. XOR, or “exclusive or” operates on binary data. It returns true if both of its inputs are opposites (one false and one true), otherwise, it returns false. The XOR cipher isn’t used in production because it is impractical to use keys that are the same length as the message body.
COMPUTERS
Agile Methodology Trends 2022 – The Rise of Tech Transformation

This blog covers a detailed view of agile methodology and the emerging agile trends in 2022. Agile methodology is nothing but an iterative approach that breaks down the software development process into several phases and promotes collaborations among team members to build a better software product. Cloud-based Agile System is an emerging trend many companies have followed in the last few years. The agile development technology considers using cloud-based solutions to stay ahead in this competitive business. Newer user-friendly tools are coming up making it easier for the developers to develop software products faster and with greater quality.
COMPUTERS

