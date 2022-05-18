ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

1 person in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Kentwood (Kentwood, MI)

 4 days ago

On Monday night, one person suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kentwood. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash was reported just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of 28th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE [...]

