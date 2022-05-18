ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

50-year-old man seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNXW6_0fhzSggY00
50-year-old man seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report

On Monday, a 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident in San Diego. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place moments after 3:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mission Bay Drive [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fhzSggY00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
onscene.tv

Extensive Rescue After Semi Slams Into Traffic Light Pole | San Diego

05.20.2022 | 5:36 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the semi-truck with a trailer slammed into the traffic signal pole at the east end of State Route 11. The cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was trapped and injured. The firefighters had to make an extensive rescue and had to cut the victim out of the cab. He has a leg injury, possibly a compound fracture, and was transported to Mercy Hospital. The rescue took approx 90 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Wrong Way Pursuit On Busy Freeway (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

09.15.2022 | 10:47 AM | SAN DIEGO – The KIA Telluride was stolen this morning in La Mesa. The owners called the Police and were tracking the car via their cellphone., when the car was tracked to City Heights. An SDPD officer spotted the stolen KIA Telluride in the portion of the city. The officer attempted to stop the 2 male Hispanic suspects and they fled at high speed. The pursuit went from the border area, north to the southeastern portion of the city and then through National City. The suspects made their to downtown and then down SR 163 to the Washington St East exit. They hit a BMW when they were northbound on the SR-163 and no one was injured. They then made a U-turn and went the wrong way on Washington St and reentered the northbound SR-163, but heading southbound along the right shoulder against heavy traffic. The suspects made their way up towards Balboa Park and due to their dangerous driving, the pursuit was called off, but the officers were still tracking the stolen vehicle. The suspects ended up in City Heights and drive to the dead-end of Cherokee Ave. The two suspects then ran into the canyon area near the southbound I-15 and disappeared into the brush. A manhunt was conducted and then called off after approx 45 minutes. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Killed By Falling Tree in North County: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Rescue efforts were unable to save a man in Escondido on Friday afternoon after a large tree came down. Workers were cutting down the tree at about 4:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Thorn Lane when the was killed, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The incident in the residential area occurred in a neighborhood not far from Lake Hodges.
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Bicycle Collision on Interstate 5 [San Diego, CA]

Female Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash on Clairemont Drive. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive. For reasons unknown, the driver of a passing vehicles struck the female bicyclist. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

1 person hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian collision in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, one person suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pomona. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Garey Avenue and Artesia Street in the city of Pomona a little after 9:00 p.m. in response to an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
onscene.tv

Male Rescued Getting Stuck In Sinkhole | San Diego

05.18.2022 | 10:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male walked into the sinkhole at low tode to photograph the tide pools. He didn’t realize that the tide was rising and he became trapped. A Lifeguard was sent in with a Jetski, but the male did not want to go into the water for fear of his camera gear getting damaged. The Lifeguards brought in their “Cliff Rescue” Response Team and a Lifeguard was lowered into the sinkhole. The two made it out to safety. The male had some cuts and scrapes to his legs, but otherwise was not injured and quickly left the area. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a hit-and-run crash in Montclair; Oswaldo Gutierrez and a 16-year-old boy detained (Montclair, CA)

1 person dead after a hit-and-run crash in Montclair; Oswaldo Gutierrez and a 16-year-old boy detained (Montclair, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Montclair while officers detained Oswaldo Gutierrez and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 6:57 a.m. on Monte Vista Avenue and Mission Boulevard [...]
MONTCLAIR, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim of Fatal City Heights Alley Shooting Was Wendell Eddington, 52

Authorities Friday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot this week in a City Heights alley. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood between Interstate 805 and state Route 15 found Wendell Eddington, 52, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 4200 block of 35th Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

89-year-old Joe Puga dead after a hit-and-run crash in El Centro (El Centro, CA)

89-year-old Joe Puga dead after a hit-and-run crash in El Centro (El Centro, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 89-year-old Joe Puga as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Monday night in El Centro. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 7:10 p.m. on Lotus Avenue and Ross Avenue. According to the reports, the driver of the involved vehicle fled north on Lotus Avenue [...]
EL CENTRO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

murder of mother in El Cajon

May 20, 2022 (El Cajon) – Chase Folkes, 55, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother, 88-year-old Carolyn Jean Folkes. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a man requesting help at a home in the 1200 block of Corto Lane in unincorporated El Cajon at 1:30 a.m. on May 19. They found Carolyn Folkes dead in the home with trauma to her upper body.
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

Mercedes Slams Into Apartment Building | National City

05.18.2022 | 9:00 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The elderly woman told the paramedics that she had a leg cramp and drove her Mercedes SUV into the apartment building. The resident and her dog were inside on her bed and she told us that she instinctively rolled off of her bed when she heard the collision. The downstairs and upstairs apartments can not be lived in at this time and the City Building Inspector is accessing the damage. The female driver did not get transported to a hospital. Between the 2 apartments, 3 adults and 3 children will be displaced. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy