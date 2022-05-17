ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead, woman injured after a hit-and-run collision in Palm Springs (Palm Springs, CA)

A man lost his life and a woman received injuries following a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Palm Springs. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision took place at about 1:20 a.m. on Ramon Road and Crossley Road [...]

