When DeFi Meets TradeFi: Comdex Co-founder, Abhishek Singh, Discusses Commodities In Crypto

 2 days ago
Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Comdex, a holistic infrastructure layer for DeFi, is on an ambitious mission to enable seamless deployment of DeFi products and services, and make them more accessible to the masses. Singh also discusses the recent crypto market crash and the integration of blockchain tech and its...

