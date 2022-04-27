ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Ways To Conduct A Balanced Mobile App Testing Strategy

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 2 days ago

Online booking vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com

Mobile apps have become very important for all businesses. Every day, every hour, every minute and every second millions of applications are launched. The significance of mobile applications is obvious from the fact that 6140 applications are introduced every day at Google play store, from 2016 to 2018. This is a big number of developing mobile apps. It is a completely new industry in itself. Nevertheless, as software apps, mobile apps also need huge testing to generate expected outcomes. Therefore, the testing is extremely important. For this reason, there are numerous mobile app testing companies that are providing very effective testing for mobile apps.

The main aim of this blog is to create a balanced mobile app testing plan. A balanced plan guarantees that the end product meets the desired results. Keeping this scenario in mind, we are presenting to you the list of guidelines that all mobile app testing companies must follow.

Create The Outstanding Device Matrix

There is so much variety in mobile phones. Each mobile is different from the other. In other words, they can have different screen resolutions and operating systems. As a result, it has become extremely ambiguous to develop an application that has compatibility with all devices. This problem can be resolved easily, if things are done smartly.

You can overcome this problem easily if you put a little bit of effort in the data analysis. For instance, there are three big mobile companies that are making more than eighty percent of mobile devices like LG, Apple and Samsung. If you execute performance testing, the majority of your job is completed. For the remaining mobile devices, you must perform smoke testing. It will provide you an overview regarding the compatibility problems that the developers can resolve at the later stages.

Deport Smart Test Implementations

It is not possible to execute performance testing on all of the devices. It can take a toll on your entire project budget. Other than this, it can waste so much of your valuable time. As a result, create tests and execute them on one or two basic devices. Then implement smoke tests on the other devices. This is going to highlight clear problems in the app that might impact particular devices.

Select Wisely Between Manual and Automated Testing

Manual testing is considered the best choice for fundamental testing. Nevertheless, if you have an app that needs testing against a big quantity of devices then automation testing is considered the best option. This is extremely time-consuming to conduct re-test along with manual testing. As a result, it is very significant that you are aware of the nature of your project and select wisely.

Device Management Is Significant

Device management is a very challenging task when it comes to mobile app testing. There are numerous devices and companies keep on updating their devices. This makes it very ambiguous for mobile app testing companies to manage the stock of mobile devices. One of the most famous approaches adopted to resolve this issue is outsourcing. You should outsource the mobile phones to a trust-worthy company. This will lead to saving a lot of resources and time.

Conclusion

There is an increase in the demand for mobile applications with every passing day. This highlights the unavoidable significance of mobile apps. From managing office work to household work, there is an application for everything. Therefore, proper and flawless functionality of these mobile apps is very important. Software and app development companies look for the best app testing companies to generate flawless experience among the customers.it is very important to guarantee that apps are functioning as per the desired standards of companies and the customers. These strategies must be implemented in future projects and you will be able to notice the difference.

Benzinga

Springbig Partners With Tymber To Launch Fully Integrated Loyalty Rewards Feature

Springbig, provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, introduced its loyalty integration platform with Tymber, e-commerce platform for digital growth. Retailers using Tymber and springbig allow customers to opt into springbig-powered loyalty rewards and SMS marketing programs. Over time, shoppers...
RETAIL
