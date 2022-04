Scammers use emails or text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information. They may try to steal your passwords, bank account numbers, or Social Security information. If they get that information, they could access your email and bank accounts. A new phishing scam is launched every minute. There are a few things you can do to protect yourself from such malware and phishing attacks. Look out for these phishing warning signs every time you open an email or text message. The logo looks weird, fuzzy or low quality, which is usually an indicator that the email isn't from an official source.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO