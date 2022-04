The web3 economy is booming and the best time to learn this technology is now. The average salary of a blockchain developer is around $146,250 annually. The need for web3 developers is so high right now that if you dedicate the next 3 months to learning and building blockchain apps you will get a profitable job in the shortest time. In this tutorial, you will learn about three functions that will help you move money from one account to the other and the recommended method for you.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO