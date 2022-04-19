ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benefits of Consistent and High-Quality Content Marketing for Business

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flwMz_0fDJ6E7v00
Online working vector created by storyset - www.freepik.com

You have probably heard, countless times by now, the good old marketing saying that ’content is the king.’ But, as worn out and shabby these claims may sound at this point, no one can deny the relentless endurance this form of marketing has demonstrated in the years so far.

If we take a crack at the matter with cold numbers we will see that about 25.8% of users are blocking ads on their connected devices while as many as 70% of them would rather obtain information about a business from a blog post or article than a paid ad.

So, if you are facing marketing setbacks, maybe you shouldn’t look for some fresh new solutions but rather double down on the strategies that produced tangible results in the past. Here are a couple of tangible content campaign benefits to prove this point.

The audience hangs around longer

If there is one great thing we could say about paid ads that would be they produce very strong short-term results and hit focused groups of consumers with targeted content. However, as soon as these campaigns are over, you get zero new customers. Quality content stays on the web until you decide to remove it and it constantly draws in new visitors to start exploring your website and hopefully, one day convert. Furthermore, the time they spend researching your content reinforces the image of your brand and positions it as an authority in your native industry. These are the qualities you can get with paid ads.

Foundations for strong social media following

Social media has demonstrated a tremendous impact on our society filling in a vast variety of roles ranging from marketplaces to platforms for digital activism. So, it should be clear that any company that wants to register on the radar needs to establish a strong social media presence. The consistent influx of high-quality content prevents these business profiles from becoming stale and allows them to organically grow communities of like-minded people gathered around the same case. It should be also mentioned that such communities are highly motivated and easily turned into willing brand evangelists.

Opportunity for improving conversions

There are a lot of people out there who confuse content campaigns for simply distributing free articles, infographics, and blog posts to consumers hoping some of them will eventually stick around. While this strategy can work, professional content marketing services can help you turn your publications into a deliberate and powerful marketing tool that will generate stronger traffic, help you turn that traffic into leads, nurture these people and eventually convert them to regular clients. Therefore, even though you are casting a very wide net, your campaigns are still backed by tried and true marketing conventions.

Nurturing stronger brand loyalty

Humans are inherently emotional beings so a great deal of their decisions is formed by completely arbitrary and irrational factors. With that in mind, you shouldn’t really be surprised by a recent survey saying that 95% of purchasing decisions are, in fact, subconscious and driven by emotions. Offering your followers valuable, fun, and engaging content allows you to give your brand depth, texture, and unique voice they can latch to and form some sort of emotional response. Doing all this while also continuously improving authority within the industry, as we mentioned earlier, will make your brand more trustworthy.

Stepping stone for successful SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) makes one of the pillars of modern digital marketing strategies. If we take a look at recent surveys we will see that as much as 68% of online experiences start with some of the search engines (mostly Google). Out of all these searches, 78% never scroll past the first page of the SERP. It should be obvious then that SEO should make an essential part of any sensible present-day marketing campaign. Content marketing is a strategy that is incredibly compatible with search engine optimization so engaging in both these efforts can drastically cut the resources you need to invest.

Money-effective marketing solution

Last but not least, we would like to remind you that the overall price of content strategies is on average more affordable than paid advertising. And although you have to pay some upfront costs, the content you put out stays on the web forever unlike paid ads that lose visibility as soon as you stop paying. Sure, you will need to wait for a while before your strategies start driving a serious number of conversions, but once this machine starts going, you will continue getting new clients for an indefinite period. Because of all these things we can say that unless you are in the hurry, content produces ROI you can't ignore.

These few benefits should help you get a very good picture of the tremendous value you get by putting more resources into your content marketing strategies. The present-day business environment has become very crowded and the pursuit of the consumers' attention is incredibly competitive. Content strategies won't magically turn this situation to your benefit but they will give your marketing campaigns very strong long-term foundations you can use to launch other, a bit more limited efforts. These are the perks you should seriously take into consideration.

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Creating and selling digital organization products

A head start on your hustle. Today’s side hustle: Creating and selling digital organization products. Skills needed: Graphic design knowledge, marketing, familiarity with social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Got graphic design skills? Make extra cash by creating digital organization products (think resume, cover letter, or planner...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

The Steps and Benefits of Content Migration

A variety of circumstances can impel you to migrate content from one CMS or platform to another. Mergers and acquisitions, the current platform becoming stale, and changing needs for dynamic content are just a few of the forces that can start you on the path to migration. While there are...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Online Marketing#Marketing Campaign
Andre Oentoro

Reasons Why Customer Surveys Are Still Relevant for Your Marketing Strategy

Customer surveys are among the oldest, most traditional marketing tactics. And even though they might be overshadowed by the advancement of technology and new advertising methods, surveys are arguably just as important today as they were before the evolution of the digital world. Surveys come with a number of benefits that make them a great addition to any advanced marketing strategy, and here are just some of the many reasons why they are still relevant for your company’s marketing efforts as well:
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How to Create Irresistible Lead Magnets with Content Marketing

Content marketing is a great option - and using lead magnets can help you attract even more leads. You need to keep certain best tips in mind and create a variety of lead magnets to build your email list. Ebooks and Whitepapers are a great way to provide value to your leads while also getting them interested in your products or services. Checklists are another simple but effective lead magnet option. Toolplates are another great option for businesses that want to position themselves as experts in their field.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Andre Oentoro

5 Marketing Cost Effective Strategies For 2021

In 2021, it’s not just about the marketing strategies you use to get your message to your audience — it’s also about what you’re saying. You can have an arsenal of marketing tactics, but if you’re not clicking with your target audience, they won’t engage.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
ECONOMY
pymnts

PYMNTS Data: Global Digital Payments Acceptance Key for eCommerce Business Models

Much of the appeal of convenience-focused eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models comes from the seamlessness of their payments processes. The ability to offer consumers seamless payments from device to device lets retailers, brands and marketplaces scale more efficiently, as fast payments and fewer false declines create better customer experiences and sustainable growth.
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

7 Common Product Photography Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)

As you become more advanced in photography, you might begin thinking about ways to monetize your craft. Luckily, there are multiple ways you can do this; client work is one of the most common initial routes. Many client projects involve taking photos of products, such as headphones and sneakers. You...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fast Company

A primer on finding a high-quality online survey sample

Online surveys are one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to get customer feedback that can impact what happens in your business. The quality of the survey sample has to be high, however, for these tools to achieve their maximum value. There are offerings like online research panels, which equip you with everything you need to ensure your samples are high-quality.
WISCONSIN STATE
Andre Oentoro

11 Freelance Graphic Design Opportunities You Can Try this Quarantine Season

The COVID-19 pandemic has riddled the job market with uncertainty. Freelancers are hit hard with many ad and marketing campaigns put on pause. If you’re a freelancer, you’re probably seeking new income streams to tide your business this quarantine season. Rest easy! We’ve come up with 10 ways for you to discover a new source of income and flex your creativity. Use these opportunities to build your client list, hone your skills, and build your brand. Check out these 10 freelance graphic design opportunities to try this quarantine season.
JOBS
Andre Oentoro

Reasons We Can Use Credit Cards to Simplify our Lives

Everyone is living bust life these days. Between attending the office, visiting the market for grocery shopping, and spending time with family, oftentimes it is difficult for us to catch our breath. But, there are several lifestyle changes we can make to streamline day-to-day affairs and many other things. Using a credit card is one of them. Believe it or not, a credit card can save us time, hassle, and money as well.
CREDITS & LOANS
Andre Oentoro

How Much Does It Cost To Build A Corporate Website

Finally, you are all set to start a website and take your business online, but before this, it's essential to know how to manage the process and how much it costs to build a corporate website. And the truth is that it is not dependent on one factor. There are a plethora of aspects that you need to keep in check!
INTERNET
Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

245
Followers
177
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy