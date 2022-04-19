Benefits of Consistent and High-Quality Content Marketing for Business

You have probably heard, countless times by now, the good old marketing saying that ’content is the king.’ But, as worn out and shabby these claims may sound at this point, no one can deny the relentless endurance this form of marketing has demonstrated in the years so far.

If we take a crack at the matter with cold numbers we will see that about 25.8% of users are blocking ads on their connected devices while as many as 70% of them would rather obtain information about a business from a blog post or article than a paid ad.

So, if you are facing marketing setbacks, maybe you shouldn’t look for some fresh new solutions but rather double down on the strategies that produced tangible results in the past. Here are a couple of tangible content campaign benefits to prove this point.

The audience hangs around longer

If there is one great thing we could say about paid ads that would be they produce very strong short-term results and hit focused groups of consumers with targeted content. However, as soon as these campaigns are over, you get zero new customers. Quality content stays on the web until you decide to remove it and it constantly draws in new visitors to start exploring your website and hopefully, one day convert. Furthermore, the time they spend researching your content reinforces the image of your brand and positions it as an authority in your native industry. These are the qualities you can get with paid ads.

Foundations for strong social media following

Social media has demonstrated a tremendous impact on our society filling in a vast variety of roles ranging from marketplaces to platforms for digital activism . So, it should be clear that any company that wants to register on the radar needs to establish a strong social media presence. The consistent influx of high-quality content prevents these business profiles from becoming stale and allows them to organically grow communities of like-minded people gathered around the same case. It should be also mentioned that such communities are highly motivated and easily turned into willing brand evangelists.

Opportunity for improving conversions

There are a lot of people out there who confuse content campaigns for simply distributing free articles, infographics, and blog posts to consumers hoping some of them will eventually stick around. While this strategy can work, professional content marketing services can help you turn your publications into a deliberate and powerful marketing tool that will generate stronger traffic, help you turn that traffic into leads, nurture these people and eventually convert them to regular clients. Therefore, even though you are casting a very wide net, your campaigns are still backed by tried and true marketing conventions.

Nurturing stronger brand loyalty

Humans are inherently emotional beings so a great deal of their decisions is formed by completely arbitrary and irrational factors. With that in mind, you shouldn’t really be surprised by a recent survey saying that 95% of purchasing decisions are, in fact, subconscious and driven by emotions. Offering your followers valuable, fun, and engaging content allows you to give your brand depth, texture, and unique voice they can latch to and form some sort of emotional response. Doing all this while also continuously improving authority within the industry, as we mentioned earlier, will make your brand more trustworthy.

Stepping stone for successful SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) makes one of the pillars of modern digital marketing strategies. If we take a look at recent surveys we will see that as much as 68% of online experiences start with some of the search engines (mostly Google). Out of all these searches, 78% never scroll past the first page of the SERP. It should be obvious then that SEO should make an essential part of any sensible present-day marketing campaign. Content marketing is a strategy that is incredibly compatible with search engine optimization so engaging in both these efforts can drastically cut the resources you need to invest.

Money-effective marketing solution

Last but not least, we would like to remind you that the overall price of content strategies is on average more affordable than paid advertising. And although you have to pay some upfront costs, the content you put out stays on the web forever unlike paid ads that lose visibility as soon as you stop paying. Sure, you will need to wait for a while before your strategies start driving a serious number of conversions, but once this machine starts going, you will continue getting new clients for an indefinite period. Because of all these things we can say that unless you are in the hurry, content produces ROI you can't ignore.

These few benefits should help you get a very good picture of the tremendous value you get by putting more resources into your content marketing strategies. The present-day business environment has become very crowded and the pursuit of the consumers' attention is incredibly competitive. Content strategies won't magically turn this situation to your benefit but they will give your marketing campaigns very strong long-term foundations you can use to launch other, a bit more limited efforts. These are the perks you should seriously take into consideration.