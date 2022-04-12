ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Snoop Dogg, Post Malone & More Musician-Owned Wines You Need to Try

By Rania Aniftos and Latifah Muhammad
 1 day ago

If you’re heading to a festive party this year or just want to provide an awesome gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays and other occasions, a wine owned by your loved one’s favorite musician is a great choice.

See below for 11 musicians who have dipped their toes into the wine business. Cheers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sxuu_0f7JQWuJ00

Snoop Dogg – Snoop Cali Wines

$11.99


$


Buy Now

1

Snoop Dogg revealed last year that he teamed up again with wine brand 19 Crimes to launch Snoop Cali Rosé , a blend of Grenache and Zinfandel with notes of fresh raspberry, strawberry and red cherry.

Last year, the group unveiled Snoop Cali Red , and both are available in stores nationwide, and with one-hour delivery via Drizly here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJrtJ_0f7JQWuJ00

Sting – iL Palagio When We Dance Chianti

$18.99


$


Buy Now

1

Sting and his wife Trudie’s iL Palagio Estate Wine is named after the couple’s picturesque Tuscan estate (you can book a stay here ). iL Palagio has harvested, fermented and bottled its own wine since the mid-1500s. Keeping the tradition alive, Sting and Trudie use organic farming methods in addition to replanting 11 hectares of vineyards over the last 22 years. Their beautiful wines include: Message in a Bottle, Casino delle Vie, Sister Moon and When We Dance. You can purchase the wine on the iL Palagio website as well as major retailers such as Wine.com and via one-hour delivery from Drizly here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiSZX_0f7JQWuJ00

Mary J. Blige – Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Orange Wine

$19.99


$


Buy Now

1

To make summer of 2020 a bit more breezy at the beginning of quarantine, Mary J. Blige teamed up with Fantinel Winery to unveil Sun Goddess Wines. The Sun Goddess collection features an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc. The “Sun Goddess” name was inspired by Blige’s powerful childhood memories with her mother and an endless love for the warmth of the sun.

Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vbJm_0f7JQWuJ00

Post Maline – Maison No. 9 Wines

$22.99


$


Buy Now

1

The “Circles” star also created his own sip of summer in 2020, launching a French rosé wine called Maison No. 9 inspired by his love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé.

The wine is named after Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which represents overcoming the daily challenges we all face. According to the notes list, the “inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, meet hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked.The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes.”

Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mc4Nl_0f7JQWuJ00

John Legend – LVE Rosé

$19.99


$


Buy Now

1

Short for Legend Vineyard Exclusive, the crooner’s LVE wine is a collaboration with Napa Valley’s Raymond Vineyards. The collection, which features a French sparkling rosé, a Côtes de Provence rosé, a Chardonnay Caneros, a red blend, a cabernet sauvignon and a sparkling brut blanc de blancs,  boasts “the perfect harmony of passion, eloquence, and Napa Valley tradition.”

Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRJBK_0f7JQWuJ00

Nicole Scherzinger – Anti-Party Red Blend

$27


Buy Now

1

Meant for drinking at home in quarantine, Scherzinger’s March 2021 collaboration with Nocking Point Wines is a red blend.

“The premise of Anti-Party is to celebrate staying in, diving into the conversations rather than the bars and clubs,” the singer in a statement . “It’s about being socially conscious whilst rediscovering a connection with either yourself, a book or TV or the loved ones around you. Red wine is always something I love in the evening to wind down, and I’m excited to shared my blend with you all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4L0V_0f7JQWuJ00

Kyle Minogue – Prosecco Rosé

$19.99


Buy Now

1

In 2020, Kylie Minogue teamed up with London-based distributor Benchmark Drinks and as the creative director, she launched a series of premium wines including a French rosé, sauvignon blanc, merlot and organic brut Reserva Cava.

While the wine is not yet available in the United States, those in the U.K., Australia and Ireland can see where to purchase a bottle here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6d3Q_0f7JQWuJ00

Jon Bon Jovi – Hampton Water Rosé

$18.98


$23


17% OFF


Buy Now

1

A sweet father and son moment! The rosé was inspired by the rocker’s son Jesse Bongiovi and the duo’s time spent together in the Hamptons over the year.

The duo teamed up with acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand for a “fresh and lively rosé, with distinctive minerality, featuring Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre, grape varieties characteristic of the French Mediterranean region,” according to a release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MR1gf_0f7JQWuJ00

Nicki Minaj – Myx Fusions

$8.99


$


Buy Now

1

“It’s Myx moscato, it’s frizz in a bottle, it’s Nicki full throttle!” The rapper’s well-known lyrics from her “Bang Bang” verse are inspired by her affordable moscato, launched back in 2013 when she became part owner of Myx. Order a variety of moscatos and sangrias in fruity flavors with one-hour delivery via Drizly here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGHuy_0f7JQWuJ00

Dave Matthews – Blenheim Vineyards The Dreaming Tree Red Blend

$12.99


$


Buy Now

1

Dave Matthews has been a longtime wine aficionado. The star launched his first launched his wine career in 2000 with Blenheim Vineyards in Charlottesville, Va. on a historic site.

In 2013, he teamed up with with wine expert Sean McKenzie to unveil Dreaming Tree Wines in Geyersville, Calif. The brand offers a pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, red blend, Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and rosé. Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzM8H_0f7JQWuJ00

Zac Brown – Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.39


$


Buy Now

1

Zac Brown teamed up with winemaker John Killebrew to “create bold ‘uncaged’ wines rooted in the heart of California wine country.” Z. Alexander Brown prides itself on sustainable farming and winemaking practices to “favor nature over man made controls,” according to the website .

The brand offers a sauvignon blanc, Chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and red blend. Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

