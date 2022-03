Aloha Hacker, March 8th is International Women’s Day, and our team is excited to put a spotlight on the incredible women of tech – this includes either yourself or some of the amazing women you may know. The team at HackerNoon would like to hear about the experiences of women in the tech field. What are some of the positive trends? What are some of the areas of tech still in need of a change? How has your personal journey in tech unfolded? To make it easier for you, we created this interview template that has all of the questions already loaded.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO