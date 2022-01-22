Motorcyclist Injured in Collision with Curbside Pole

A motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital after crashing into a curbside pole Friday night in Castaic. Oscar Sol/KNN

Castaic: A motorcyclist was injured and transported to a local hospital after crashing into a curbside pole (bollard) Friday night, Jan. 21, 2022.

California Highway Patrol officers from Castaic were investigating a solo motorcycle accident that was reported as motorcycle versus pole at 11:40 p.m. on the 29600 block of The Old Road at a shopping center in Castaic.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were at the scene along with paramedics attending to the injured patient for transport by ambulance to a local area hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told CHP they only heard the crash and rushed to help the driver.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .