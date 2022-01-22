Brooklyn Park Area 7-Eleven Store Robbed at Gunpoint; Suspect Sought

.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for the person who reportedly robbed a Brooklyn area 7-Eleven store at gunpoint.

On January 19, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded for an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 4000 Ritchie Highway. An unknown male suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.