Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Didn’t Wish Kate Middleton A Happy 40th Publicly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can seemingly do no right. The two did not publicly wish Kate Middleton a happy birthday, giving fuel to their haters. There’s a logical explanation, however, for why you didn’t hear about a 40th birthday message.

(Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Middleton turned 40 with a flourish. The Duchess of Cambridge posed for Paolo Roversi in three stunning gowns. She’s always been known for her fashion sense, as anyone could see at the No Time To Die premiere. She chose the gowns carefully, and even wore some of Princess Diana’s earrings for the occasion.