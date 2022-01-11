ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron River, MI

Homes for sale in Iron River: New listings

Iron River Journal
Iron River Journal
 5 days ago

(IRON RIVER, MI) Looking for a house in Iron River? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dz02j_0dihNGXC00

112 Stanley Lake, Iron River, 49935

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,760 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Year round 4-bedroom 3-full bath home located on Stanley Lake! This home is a must see. Home was built in 2015 with a total square footage of 3,760. First floor hosts a large master suite with a full walk-in bath with a double vanity, another spacious bedroom, open concept kitchen/living/dining area, first floor laundry room, large pantry, and access to the two-car attached garage. Upstairs is an open loft concept that currently holds a siting area and office area but could also be converted into the fifth bedroom. Downstairs hosts a large family room, two bedrooms, large full bath, utility room with an additional washer/dryer area. This home has speakers wired throughout the home. Home has several options for heating from the propane forced air system that can also be heated with an outdoor wood boiler, and the two wood burning stoves. Outside hosts several large areas for entertaining from the large deck off of the kitchen, patio area, or the large yard on the lakeside. Need more storage besides the two-car attached garage? No problem there, property has a heated 34x36 garage located right off the road and a large storage/potting shed. This is a must-see custom-built home. Sellers are currently working on finishing off the lower level with flooring and painting. These projects will be completed prior to closing. Sellers do have some negotiable items as well including furnishings, two snow blowers, plow truck, tractor, lawn mower, and outdoor furniture.

For open house information, contact STEPHEN REMONDINI, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bts8O_0dihNGXC00

Fn167 Forest Rd 3925, Iron River, 49935

3 Beds 1 Bath | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 2011

THE GRAND LODGE! Bring family, friends and your entire hunting crew to enjoy this Log Beauty constructed with 17" minimum dia. hemlock logs and expansive windows thru-out. Step into the main living / kitchen /dining area and take in the details: Massive woodburning stone fireplace and antler chandelier are the focal points with hickory floors in all rooms(2 bdrms) and tile in the bath, hickory cabinets, granite counters, stone accented snack bar. Poured foundation with full span floor trusses make the lower walkout level great for storage or additional living space. Open concept with large loft(bdrm) above with its own private deck and an overlook of the lower living area. Large Covered porch & decks area waiting for you to finish and give them your own special touch. Drilled Well, two septic systems, solar panels & 6 batteries handle all the lighting needs, on demand water heater and utility building with storage / generator round out the systems that keep the camp functional. Thats NOT ALL: Also includes the original camp for all your overflow guests and those heavy snorers! It boasts a full bath, kitchen and large living/sleeping area. Full outfitted with bunk beds and appliances! And all this located less than 2 miles off US2 halfway between Iron River and Watersmeet on approx. 40 Upland acres covered with mature hardwoods(maple, cherry and birch), truck drivable trail system to maintain your 3 custom elevated stands. Quality bucks have been taken consistantly over the last 15 years(see pics) National Forest to the West and off the NE and SE corners as well as CFA land to the North for additional hunting opportunites. Deer, Birds and Bears! A must see for hunting camp or a year round haven!

For open house information, contact DAVID GUNNELL, NORTHERN MICHIGAN LAND BROKERS at 906-225-5263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqu1l_0dihNGXC00

805 Wilson, Iron River, 49935

3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,900 | Single Family Residence | 981 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Freshly painted, new carpeting, updated kitchen...If you are looking for move in ready take a look at this home. All three bedrooms have a large closets, plenty of storage through out the home, and the potential for a great 21x11 finished space in the basement. As you walk through the basement you'll note that it has been freshly painted with the addition of a half bath. Furnace and water heater were all replaced in the last year. The one-car detached garage has been insulated and set up with a great work bench area with storage cabinets. Don't wait to schedule your walk through of this home.

For open house information, contact KELLY WATERS, U.P. RIVERLAND REALTY at 906-265-9921

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqIRF_0dihNGXC00

221 W Division, Iron River, 49935

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Take a look at this three bedroom, two bath home located in Iron River city limits. This home has so much to offer. First floor hosts: kitchen, dining room, with island attached to the kitchen, living room, full bath, and one bedroom. Upstairs hosts two larger bedrooms. Lower level is finished and hosts a family room with a bar area, full bath, utility area with laundry. Outside hosts a large back deck for entertaining, and a three car detached garage. Seller is having the upstairs hallway flooring replaced with the same that is in the bedrooms.

For open house information, contact STEPHEN REMONDINI, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

