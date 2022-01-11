ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Single-family homes for sale in San Augustine

San Augustine News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the San Augustine area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re San Augustine-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2qNt_0dihMuMh00

907 Patroon Road, San Augustine, 75972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nestled in one of the oldest & most quaint towns in Texas, San Augustine! This adorable 3 bed 2 bath home is waiting for you to put your personality into it! Pick your favorite colors, flooring and cabinets! So much potential and so much fun making it your own. Additional updates include new double pane windows, new water heater, new AC/heat, all new electrical and plumbing, new plywood plus new flooring in bathroom. The roof is only 2 years old! Enjoy outdoor living on your awesome covered front porch on this perfect corner lot! All this place needs is you--Come take a look before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Kaye Kaye Smith, Legacy Real Estate Group at 936-632-3211

Copyright © 2022 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-203379)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRDwD_0dihMuMh00

10929 Fm 83, Bronson, 75930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in None

Brand new doublewide manufactured home sitting on 5.570 acres. 4B/2B with 2 living areas. Upgraded light fixtures, laminate wood flooring and plenty of cabinet space throughout. Large front porch with wide ramp for wheelchair accessibility, 2 car carport with concrete flooring and a pond at the front of the property. Additionally, there is a 2B/2B furnished mobile home on the property (with a separate septic tank). This is perfect for renting or AirBnB (no restrictions). Conveniently located on Hwy 83 between San Augustine Park and Powell Park.

For open house information, contact Georgina Stewart, A Real Estate Connection at 409-787-4536

Copyright © 2022 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-203894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVe0L_0dihMuMh00

120 Pr 7721 W, San Augustine, 75972

1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This adorable lake cabin is move in ready! This one bedroom one bath is the perfect get-a-way cabin. All appliances go with the property including the washer and dryer. You can sit on the large porch and watch the sunset in the most peaceful neighborhood. 2 small sheds in the back yard. Don't miss your chance, it wont be on the market long!

For open house information, contact Heather Warner, Brookshire Real Estate at 936-632-3338

Copyright © 2022 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63095)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YryM_0dihMuMh00

302 E Livingston, San Augustine, 75972

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in None

The best in small town living! Enjoy this gorgeous 4 br/3 bth home just off the square in Historic Downtown San Augustine. Spacious rooms and a custom kitchen that screams "We're going to Grandma's for Thanksgiving!" Enjoy evenings on the front porch or watch some football in the den... which could also be a 5th bedroom. This home has been lovingly taken care of with numerous updates throughout. The back yard is spacious and made for throwing the ball around. The insulated 40 X 12 storage area also has power and offers a variety of uses. The utility room is also super sized with room for that deep freeze. Don't let this be the one that got away. Call and make an appointment to get back to the country today.

For open house information, contact Bobby Bridwell, Coldwell Banker Blueberry Realty at 936-552-7877

Copyright © 2022 Nacogdoches Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMLSTX-22100966)

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

