Check out these houses for sale in West Jefferson

606 Water Tank Road, Fleetwood, 28626 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Public Remarks: Peaceful seclusion with this lovely home sitting on over 10.5 acres conveniently located between West Jefferson and Boone. Custom cabinetry in the kitchen and oak and cherry wood throughout and cedar paneled closets. Open living and kitchen area. Enjoy sitting on this large, over 400 sq ft, covered porch drinking your morning coffee. Hardwood floors, wide-open spaces, cedar closets, vaulted ceilings, are just a few of the qualities that are within this house. Very private location but easy access close to Boone and West Jefferson. 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the main living area with vaulted ceilings in the great room. The lower level consists of 1 bedroom and another bath and wide-open space for you to finish or use as storage and another garage. Poly steel walls so insulation is not a question about this well built home. If you like to hunt this is the perfect spot for hunting on your own land!! Agent Remarks: Septic permit cannot be found but septic was pumped last year by Cox Septic Co.

Lot 9 Parkway Pointe Drive, West Jefferson, 28694 3 Beds 3 Baths | $517,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,692 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Set for completion August 2022. $3500 credit for appliances. Beautiful Views with this New construction 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths located in a gated community near the Blue Ridge Parkway. Many upgrades to a beautiful home-covered side bark- entry porch, laundry/ mudroom, pantry, possible bonus room and etc. Grey exterior 12-inch pine siding, black clad windows and Craftsman style doors complete the mountain look of your new home. Wood floors and tile bathrooms are extra features that will make your home perfect. At this time buyers can pick paint colors and granite countertops to have a touch of design that fits you!! Master suite includes spacious bedroom and large master bath with a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. There will be a half basement and it will be stubbed for an additional bath on the lower level. Half Moon driveway planned for this lot after completion of the home and landscaping. 2 car garage will be complete with bonus room over the top that can be used for storage or finish during construction(based on what buyer wants finished, the seller will need to get calculate additional pricing) Call today for construction floor plans and survey of the lot

348 Willow Creek Drive, Jefferson, 28640 4 Beds 6 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,763 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Luxurious home sitting on 1.706 acres in a pristine community within close proximity to Downtown and across from Jefferson Landing Golf Course. Some of the many features of this property include but are not limited to a 4 car garage, main level laundry and master bedroom, polished porcelain floors in the kitchen and foyer, large pantry, intercom & security system, oak floors and solid oak doors, 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms & 2 half bathrooms, koi pond, and tumbled brick exterior with stamped stone patio. The kitchen features bar seating, breakfast nook, copper sinks, double wall oven, gas stove, microwave drawer, and double dishwasher. The laundry facilities with half bath are located between the garage and kitchen. The open living room has a built-in entertainment wall with gas log fireplace. The master bedroom has access to the back patio as well as heated bathroom floors, large walk-in closet, two sinks, jetted tub and tile shower. There is a second bedroom on the main level and two additional bedrooms upstairs along with a den and extra bonus/gym space. Also see full unfinished basement. View the the attached virtual tour link for the full experience.

101 Touchstone Drive, Laurel Springs, 28644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Mountain Cabin 60+ acres.Possibilities include a self-sustained family homestead, a great base camp for a corporate retreat or excellent short-term rental.Trout stream, numerous springs and a stocked trout pond are just a few of the features. The upper portion of the property has a 5+acre cleared, and nearly flat, field currently used as food plots, great building spots and potential for awesome long-range views. The lower portion of the land has Crab Fork Creek, is a stocked trout stream cold and clear, with rapid running water. This section is also cleared and excellent for gardening or grazing. The bulk of the property is timber, a mix of White Pines, Oak and Poplars. The cabin was recently taken to the studs and rebuilt with the best of everything. Just a few features to mention include zone heating & cooling, Reliabuilt windows, Rinnai tankless water heater, Leather granite countertops, GE Stainless appliances and more. It is practically a new house! Other Structures on the property are the 2 metal shops,30x30&24x25 with a 12x25 attached.Both shops have cement floors and well-lit with LED HighRoof Lights. Make sure to watch the video and to ask for a list of cabin improvements

