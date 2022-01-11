ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, MT

Dillon-curious? These homes are on the market

Dillon News Alert
 5 days ago

(Dillon, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dillon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3fq2_0dihJGg200

1325 Hwy 41 Highway, Dillon, 59725

4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,872 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Excellent location nestled in mature trees on the edge of Dillon across from Golf Course. Laminate flooring in remodeled kitchen & bath, new roof & gutters, new post & rail fencing, finished garage. Home has oak flooring in living, hall & 2 bedrooms. Stay cozy with two wood fireplaces with inserts and radiant ceiling heat. Parking pad, sidewalk and front porch have new concrete. New porch railing with solar lights. Pasture in the back for a shop, 4-H animal or a horse. Underground sprinklers & no covenants. Beautiful views in all directions. Surrounded by immaculate properties. Take a look. One owner is a licensed real estate broker.

For open house information, contact Corinne Welborn, Best of The West Properties at 406-925-0292

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CYHg_0dihJGg200

248 Lost Trail, Dillon, 59725

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,695,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,242 Square Feet | Built in 1998

The Lost Trail Retreat is a 108.24 acre retreat, north of Dillon, that has privacy, views and a charming Montana style residence, all with no covenants and a developed spring w/water rights. The 4,242 sf main home, built in 1998, has 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths and is surrounded by 1400 sf of decks that provide plenty of entertaining space to enjoy the outdoors. The stone fireplace, open loft and cathedral ceiling add to its charm. The property includes (3) horse paddocks and cross-fenced pastures which are sub-irrigated with cottonwoods and willows throughout - perfect for livestock and wildlife. Horse facilities include a 120' x 230' riding arena and round pen, (3) paddocks w/(3) 12 by 24' by 10' three-sided sheds, weather proof waterers, and a large hay shed. The 28' x 36' shop/garage is heated and cedar sided. The landscape has underground sprinklers and LED lighting, w/two entry points and two cattle guards that help facilitate ease of transportation around the property.

For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Venture West Realty at 406-522-9378

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUOqK_0dihJGg200

2206 Adams Lane, Dillon, 59725

3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Looking for a horse property with 20 acres, privacy & views? From the top of the hill, the porches on both sides look out on 6 mountain ranges & the Beaverhead Valley. The 2,392 sf home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths, along w/a fully finished walk out basement. This lower level has a large open family/recreation area & a "bonus" room, w/a full bath and a spacious laundry area. The oversized, attached garage is insulated & heated. The pasture is fenced with corrals & an arena and there are hydrants and automatic waters throughout the area. A loafing shed & tack shed are close by. Landscaped w/large granite boulder retaining walls and permanent snow fences protect your access. Extra bonus - high speed internet via fiber optic cable! The trout in the pictures all came from within a 10 minute drive and a 10 minute walk. Fly fishing in the immediate area is as good as it gets...the Beaverhead, Big Hole, Jefferson and numerous creeks & high elevation lakes. Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Pam Neumeyer, Venture West Realty at 406-522-9378

IN THIS ARTICLE
