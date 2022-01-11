Homes for sale in Wickenburg: New listings

(WICKENBURG, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wickenburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

340 W Bonita Drive, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,205 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Stunning mountain views on 2+ acres over-looking Flying E Wash offered with this gorgeous home. Bright, airy 3 bdrm, 2bath split floorplan custom home with separate living and family rooms, large master bedroom and bathroom. Enclosed back and side yards with RV gates on both sides. Circular drive for easy horse trailer access. Nice little area could be cleared for 1-2 horse stalls if desired. Very well maintained home.

1615 W Killdeer Road, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,898 Square Feet | Built in 1974

GOURGEOUS VEIWS * 3BED/3BATH * PANORAMIC WINDOWS FACING VULTURE PICK * SPLIT FLOOR PLAN * BRING YOUR IMMAGINATION NEEDS A LITTLE LEVE AND CARE * GREAT LOCATION * NEW OWNERSHIP OF THE RANCH * MAJOR RENOVATIONS * 5* RESTAURANT COMING IN * ALL HOME VALUES WILL BE INCREASING DO TO ALL THE IMPROVMENTS * PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE *

36116 N 367Th Avenue, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 3 Baths | $4,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,969 Square Feet | Built in 2004

AMAZING, UPSCALE ESTATE WITH ALL THE AMENITIES AND TONS OF PRIVACY. MANY POTENTIALS ON THIS PROPERTY INCLUDING: CORPORATE RETREAT, B&B, TREATMENT CENTER, ROPING ARENA WITH 100% USABLE LAND. GORGEOUS CUSTOM BUILT 3,730 SQ. FT. HOME. 3-CAR 1,214 SQ. Ft. GARAGE AND A HUGE 1,476 SQ FT FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WALK-IN SAFE. 4 ADDITIONAL CASITAS (2168 SQ FT TOTAL) WITH ROOM FOR MORE. 2,200 SQ FT DETACHED RECREATION ROOM WITH A FULL KITCHEN, FULL BATH, AND LAUNDRY FACILITY. ALSO INCLUDES 4548 SQ FT MULTI-BAY, INSULATED AND FINISHED WORKSHOP WITH HALF BATH AND WALK-IN FREEZER. 100% WELL WATER AND READY FOR SOLAR (PANELS ALREADY IN PLACE). COVERED PATIOS SURROUND THE HOME. OTHER NOTABLE FEATURES INCLUDE: CUSTOM KITCHEN AND HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, PROFESSIONAL GRADE APPLIANCES, SWIMMING POOL AND SPA, W

56550 N Rancho Casitas Road, Wickenburg, 85390 22 Beds 16 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,043 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Rancho Casitas has a steeped history as a livestock, dude & guest ranch, offering vintage lodging, horse facilities & 120 Acres of high desert, exceptional location, character, mature landscaping & improvements. Family Operated for over 50 years and today centers on annual and seasonal guest operations.Amenities consist of the main residence, plus two other homes, six casitas (w/1960's decor), pool & hot tub. Whether expanded in its present use, developed for equestrian estates, luxury homes or created into any number of wellness/therapeutic/rehabilitation retreats, the property has an unmatched setting and location for a successful development or corp/family retreat.

