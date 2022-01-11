ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

Homes for sale in Wickenburg: New listings

Wickenburg News Alert
Wickenburg News Alert
 5 days ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wickenburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Wickenburg-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNNcn_0dihJ1WO00

340 W Bonita Drive, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,205 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Stunning mountain views on 2+ acres over-looking Flying E Wash offered with this gorgeous home. Bright, airy 3 bdrm, 2bath split floorplan custom home with separate living and family rooms, large master bedroom and bathroom. Enclosed back and side yards with RV gates on both sides. Circular drive for easy horse trailer access. Nice little area could be cleared for 1-2 horse stalls if desired. Very well maintained home.

For open house information, contact Cheri Noel, Saddle Up Realty & Property Management at 928-671-0201

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6319699)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtuTS_0dihJ1WO00

1615 W Killdeer Road, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,898 Square Feet | Built in 1974

GOURGEOUS VEIWS * 3BED/3BATH * PANORAMIC WINDOWS FACING VULTURE PICK * SPLIT FLOOR PLAN * BRING YOUR IMMAGINATION NEEDS A LITTLE LEVE AND CARE * GREAT LOCATION * NEW OWNERSHIP OF THE RANCH * MAJOR RENOVATIONS * 5* RESTAURANT COMING IN * ALL HOME VALUES WILL BE INCREASING DO TO ALL THE IMPROVMENTS * PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE *

For open house information, contact Nora Qorri, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6272001)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLZNB_0dihJ1WO00

36116 N 367Th Avenue, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 3 Baths | $4,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,969 Square Feet | Built in 2004

AMAZING, UPSCALE ESTATE WITH ALL THE AMENITIES AND TONS OF PRIVACY. MANY POTENTIALS ON THIS PROPERTY INCLUDING: CORPORATE RETREAT, B&B, TREATMENT CENTER, ROPING ARENA WITH 100% USABLE LAND. GORGEOUS CUSTOM BUILT 3,730 SQ. FT. HOME. 3-CAR 1,214 SQ. Ft. GARAGE AND A HUGE 1,476 SQ FT FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WALK-IN SAFE. 4 ADDITIONAL CASITAS (2168 SQ FT TOTAL) WITH ROOM FOR MORE. 2,200 SQ FT DETACHED RECREATION ROOM WITH A FULL KITCHEN, FULL BATH, AND LAUNDRY FACILITY. ALSO INCLUDES 4548 SQ FT MULTI-BAY, INSULATED AND FINISHED WORKSHOP WITH HALF BATH AND WALK-IN FREEZER. 100% WELL WATER AND READY FOR SOLAR (PANELS ALREADY IN PLACE). COVERED PATIOS SURROUND THE HOME. OTHER NOTABLE FEATURES INCLUDE: CUSTOM KITCHEN AND HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, PROFESSIONAL GRADE APPLIANCES, SWIMMING POOL AND SPA, W

For open house information, contact Nora Qorri, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6339383)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj0yF_0dihJ1WO00

56550 N Rancho Casitas Road, Wickenburg, 85390

22 Beds 16 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,043 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Rancho Casitas has a steeped history as a livestock, dude & guest ranch, offering vintage lodging, horse facilities & 120 Acres of high desert, exceptional location, character, mature landscaping & improvements. Family Operated for over 50 years and today centers on annual and seasonal guest operations.Amenities consist of the main residence, plus two other homes, six casitas (w/1960's decor), pool & hot tub. Whether expanded in its present use, developed for equestrian estates, luxury homes or created into any number of wellness/therapeutic/rehabilitation retreats, the property has an unmatched setting and location for a successful development or corp/family retreat.

For open house information, contact Mike R Glover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties at 480-505-6300

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6124033)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wickenburg, AZ
Business
Wickenburg, AZ
Real Estate
City
Wickenburg, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Homes#Custom Home#Restaurant#Housing List#Ranch#B B#Casitas
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg, AZ
44
Followers
375
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy