House hunt Franklin: See what’s on the market now

(Franklin, NH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Franklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

28 Spruce Drive, Belmont, 03220 2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Mobile Home | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enjoy this meticulously maintained, one owner home. It has a bright open concept floor plan with a master suite. The kitchen is large and inviting with lots of cabinets, center island, a breakfast nook on one side and a full dining room on the other. You will have plenty of storage throughout and a dedicated laundry room. This sale is contingent upon the seller finding suitable housing. Mobile Home park has right to first refusal. Agents please see private remarks.

For open house information, contact Melissa Perrault, Keller Williams Realty-Metropolitan at 603-232-8282

6 Parmenter Road, Concord, 03303 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Tastefully updated Colonial located in North Concord featuring a large Master Bedroom with 2 walk in closets, Updated Bathrooms, Kitchen and Appliances Surrounded by trees on nearly an acre of land. Delayed showings start at the open House Saturday January 8th 11:00-1:00.

For open house information, contact Brian Markow, Allison James Estates and Homes at 866-238-2097

315 Upper Bay Road, Sanbornton, 03269 5 Beds 6 Baths | $3,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,872 Square Feet | Built in 1800

This Executive Retreat, with picturesque views of Lake Winnisquam and distant mountains, overlooks private stocked ponds, rolling meadows and woodlands. Masterfully designed and crafted into the original attached barn, the Great Room is simply stunning. With a two-story fireplace, original beams, soaring ceilings, a chef’s kitchen and comfortable seating areas, the space is both welcoming and relaxing. It was designed to accommodate intimate family dinners or large gatherings. Patio doors open to a sweeping veranda which is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening. The views are spectacular. On the main level of this retreat, you have a private office, a game room, a cozy den with fireplace and two large en-suite bedrooms. The second level has four additional en-suite bedrooms, a hobby-room and a loft. The home is surrounded by perineal gardens, fruit trees, vegetable gardens and blueberries. There is also a fun Maple sugar shack. The more than 40 acres of land assures your privacy and is ideal for snowshoeing or taking a relaxing walk. It is conveniently located with easy access to Route 93 and less than two hours from Boston or one hour to skiing. This home is a treasure.

For open house information, contact Susan Bradley, Coldwell Banker Realty Gilford NH at 603-524-2255

39 Lakewood Drive, Belmont, 03220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Mobile Home | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1986

2 Bedroom open living room and kitchen. This home has paved driveway for 2 cars. Brand new laminate flooring. Co-op property. Lakes Region Co-Op fees $370 per month. Great spot with some privacy! Washer and dryer included in great working condition. House is heated by propane, but pellet stove is great for secondary heating source. Call for showings by appointment only! Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Michelle Lescovitz, Coldwell Banker Realty Gilford NH at 603-524-2255