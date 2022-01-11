Single-family homes for sale in Belfast

(BELFAST, ME) Looking for a house in Belfast? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Belfast area:

Lot 2 Back Belmont Road, Belmont, 04952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home currently under construction. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with direct entry to attached garage. One story living. Desirable split floor plan with Primary suite on one side and additional 2 bedrooms on the other. Separated by light filled open concept living, dining, kitchen spaces. If this goes under contract prior to completion the buyer will have the opportunity to add their choices on colors, finishes and flooring. Make this your customized home now.

For open house information, contact Ansley Moore, Bangor at 207-942-6711

43 Pearl Street, Belfast, 04915 4 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1920

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just around the corner from downtown Belfast and up the street from the waterfront, you'll find this charming home waiting for you! Not only do you have great light and bright space inside with four bedrooms and a large living room, an adorable carriage house and ample yard provide opportunities to enjoy the whole experience of living in the heart of Belfast. Step out of your front door and breathe in the fresh air from the ocean. Create your own studio, workshop, ''me shed,'' or vehicle storage in the carriage house. An open yard area provides opportunity for gardening or an activity space. Recent renovations to the main house include all new windows and a new roof. Bring your design plans to complete bathroom and bedroom remodeling or expansion and make this the custom home within the beltway you've been dreaming of. Properties like this don't stay on the market long, so come for a visit today!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Cross, Belfast at 207-338-3500

51 Jewell Street, Brooks, 04921 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Delightful, fully renovated home with lots of character. New kitchen and two bathrooms. Four bedrooms upstairs but one room downstairs could easily be a bedroom with bathroom close by. Home sits on a small hill so cellar is quite dry. Large wooded side lot could be split off if desired. Nestled beside mature pines. Golf course nearby as well as great, small restaurant within short walk.

For open house information, contact Bill Ingersoll, Belfast at 207-338-3500