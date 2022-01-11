ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Single-family homes for sale in Belfast

Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 5 days ago

(BELFAST, ME) Looking for a house in Belfast? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Belfast area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcWFq_0dihInZg00

Lot 2 Back Belmont Road, Belmont, 04952

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New home currently under construction. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with direct entry to attached garage. One story living. Desirable split floor plan with Primary suite on one side and additional 2 bedrooms on the other. Separated by light filled open concept living, dining, kitchen spaces. If this goes under contract prior to completion the buyer will have the opportunity to add their choices on colors, finishes and flooring. Make this your customized home now.

For open house information, contact Ansley Moore, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150859972)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5CNM_0dihInZg00

43 Pearl Street, Belfast, 04915

4 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1920

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Just around the corner from downtown Belfast and up the street from the waterfront, you'll find this charming home waiting for you! Not only do you have great light and bright space inside with four bedrooms and a large living room, an adorable carriage house and ample yard provide opportunities to enjoy the whole experience of living in the heart of Belfast. Step out of your front door and breathe in the fresh air from the ocean. Create your own studio, workshop, ''me shed,'' or vehicle storage in the carriage house. An open yard area provides opportunity for gardening or an activity space. Recent renovations to the main house include all new windows and a new roof. Bring your design plans to complete bathroom and bedroom remodeling or expansion and make this the custom home within the beltway you've been dreaming of. Properties like this don't stay on the market long, so come for a visit today!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Cross, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150503919)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mTRL_0dihInZg00

51 Jewell Street, Brooks, 04921

4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Delightful, fully renovated home with lots of character. New kitchen and two bathrooms. Four bedrooms upstairs but one room downstairs could easily be a bedroom with bathroom close by. Home sits on a small hill so cellar is quite dry. Large wooded side lot could be split off if desired. Nestled beside mature pines. Golf course nearby as well as great, small restaurant within short walk.

For open house information, contact Bill Ingersoll, Belfast at 207-338-3500

Copyright © 2022 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148990965)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belfast, ME
Business
City
Belfast, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Business
The Associated Press

Seoul: N. Korea fires projectile in 4th launch this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Monday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Custom Home#Housing List
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Belfast Post

Belfast Post

Belfast, ME
51
Followers
393
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy