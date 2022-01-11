Take a look at these homes on the market in Dublin

(Dublin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dublin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

17553 Fm 847, Dublin, 76446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Farm | 3,476 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Country living at its finest! 3,476 sqft ranch style home that sits down a long driveway nestled amongst mature shade trees. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas & TONS of storage! Wrap around porch that offers an amazing views of the 42.770 acres. Build to last this horse property has amenities that were meticulously placed & thought out. 60x40 barn with 5 stalls all with water & sliding windows, feed storage, bathroom & 2 work areas, 40x30 hay barn with 2 large sliding doors, can hold over 2500 square bales & a 60x20 implement shed. Automatic gate, pipe fencing, fruit trees, turnouts, round pend & 30 acres of producing coastal, the list could go on. This is a must see!

325 N Park Street, Dublin, 76446 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Check out this cute and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with carport. Fresh neutral paint inside, fresh gray and white paint on the exterior, and new laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and bedroom. This home has spacious bedrooms, large living room, eat in kitchen, and a generous size bathroom! Brand new appliances, countertops, and lower cabinets in the kitchen. New HVAC unit installed in August 2021. Home offers plenty of windows for natural lighting throughout. Detached building in back yard for extra storage and includes washer and dryer connections. Schedule your showing today!

16999 Fm 219, Out Of Area, 76446 5 Beds 4 Baths | $998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,677 Square Feet | Built in 1955

PRICE BELOW APPRAISAL! Welcome to the Double Bar V...This premiere 56+ acre equine facility has it all! Imagine yourself entering a tree lined path to your home and having everything that a horse owner of any discipline would ever need. This property is suitable for breeding,boarding, riding and training with immediate income potential. This extraordinary property comes equipped with 3BR2BA main residence 1997 sq. foot with 2BR 2Ba apartment 1680 sq. foot. 15000 square foot barn with 30 stalls and lighted indoor 90' x 100' with holding pens, viewing platform and hid and hers bathrooms. 20- turnouts, 2 tack rooms, vet room, office, Hot and cold wash racks. Two outdoor arenas, one lighted. 130' round and 130' x 130' square . All with holding pens. Large cattle working pens with head catch and loading dock. Everything in fenced and cross fenced with alleys for easy access. Underground water piped to all pastures, arenas and pens. This is just a few of the fabulous improvements on this property. Take advantage of the opportunity to own and operate this beautiful horse facility located near Stephenville, Dublin, Weatherford and Ft. Worth! It Truly is the Best of Both Worlds!

825 N Thomas Street, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 1978

COUNTRY LIVING IN TOWN! Come check this secluded oasis of nature. This place has it all, over 4 acres of land, fantastic home, shop, well and seasonal creek. The house is just the right size for just about anything, it is very spacious with nice sized rooms and living areas. The shop has an office as well as a storage room and still has plenty of room for all of your projects. The outside is absolutely fantastic, has a huge patio that would be great for entertaining or just to hang out and have your morning coffee. This place has enough room for your animals, big or small. This is the one you have been looking for, don't hesitate! Call today for your personal viewing!

