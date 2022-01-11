These houses are for sale in Houghton

(HOUGHTON, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

38740 N Jacobs, Lake Linden, 49945 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,992 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Opportunity of a lifetime, only the second time available to the public, the historic Jacobsville Lighthouse is located on the sparkling waters of Lake Superior. Enjoy stunning 180 degree panoramic southerly views of the Huron Mountains and Keweenaw Bay. The original structure was built in 1869, with an open floor plan addition constructed in 1963. A 50 year steel roof and new furnaces were installed in 2018. With 279' feet of waterfront, this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath (can be 5 bedroom) home with a master suite, sauna, maple kitchen cabinetry can be used as a single family home, Bed and Breakfast, or Air B&B (which is what the current owners did for 15 years). Sit back and relax on the back porch and enjoy the views and sounds of the water. For even more spectacular views, the lantern room sits 85' above Lake Superior and can be accesses via the spiral staircase attached to the home. This is a truly is a tranquil experience! The newer detached garage / workshop / sauna is 28x36, the older garage / stable (original carriage house) is 21x30. The adjacent parcel with a 3 unit (potential) 1176 sf. rental (or Mother in Law Suite with whirlpool tub) and 80 ft. of waterfront is available for $200,000. A Verizon air card gives 10 mbs internet for $10 / mo. and unlimited usage. Additional pictures and video can be seen at Jacobsville Lighthouse, there are a number of websites online.

58254 Second, Calumet, 49913 3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in None

Tons of potential in this 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a double corner lot in Centennial Heights! This home has lots of recent work done, and just needs some finishing touches to be lovely. This home has a newer metal roof, a newly renovated bathroom with a Warm Rain shower, and a new electrical panel installed. The generous and light filled front porch opens into a large living room and a main floor bedroom. The living room opens into a spacious kitchen. The kitchen has two small rooms off of it which could become pantry space or could be used to expand the kitchen area. A hall leads to the newly renovated bathroom and an area with washer/dryer hookups, all conveniently located right off new the rear entry. A room at the base of the second set of stairs could be lovely dining room or office/den. The main floor has maple floors ready to be refinished. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and two additional spaces at the top of the stairs which could be walkthrough bedrooms, offices, playrooms etc. Both sets of original stairs remain and the second floor could remain as is, or could be reconfigured if desired. Natural gas is available at the street, but not connected. A new high efficiency boiler has just been installed. The electrical panel was replaced and some new wiring has been completed. All knob and tube wiring has been disconnected. Outside, there is a large, treed lot with apple trees, raspberries, and German-style Hugelkultur garden beds. There is a larger shed and a former sauna/chicken coop. Come see this home today! Cash and In-house loans only.

59146 Us41, Kearsarge, 49913 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in None

HUGE LOT! This house is situated on a large lot containing apple trees, 2 sheds one is 12x16 the other is 8x8, and an insulated two car garage. Enter in the driveway through the main road or back side road, a convenient loop driveway! The house itself is ready for you to move right in and add your finishing touches. It has a newly painted deck, new hot water heater, and newer natural gas furnace in 2015. The kitchen is large and open flowing into a massive living room. There is a main floor bathroom that is also very spacious. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms, which have beautiful hardwood floors. The snowmobile/ATV trail is only a block away. This house is in a great location only 2 miles outside of Calumet. Come take a look!

239 Schoolcraft, Lake Linden, 49945 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,344 Square Feet | Built in 1994

One story living in the Village of Lake Linden. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. This home has been lived in by one family since it was built in 1994 and cared for like one of the family and it shows. Make your family memories here. There is plenty of room for gathering with your family and friends in the large spacious rooms on holidays and special occasions. Sit back in the sunken living room and enjoy the hand crafted fireplace or entertain your friends while cooking in the large kitchen that opens into a family room and or dining area. This home is very efficient for the size and stays cool in the summer with the tinted windows. A full basement below will give the new owner plenty of room for a workshop, storage or additional living space. Outside there is 14x24 deck to enjoy the summer evenings.

