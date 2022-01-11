ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Lake, NY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Indian Lake

Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 5 days ago

(Indian Lake, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Indian Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lZT0_0dihI51500

6461 State Route 30, Indian Lake, 12842

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome home to this spacious residential property in the heart of Indian Lake! Located right on the main street & close to everything, this property is sure to please. The front entranceway reveals a HUGE open living area including foyer, living room with pellet stove, and dining room- all boasting a 10' ceiling height! The updated kitchen is a perfect setup for entertaining in the large adjacent living space. Two spacious bedrooms (1 currently used as an office), rec area/home gym, updated full bathroom, and powder room complete the first floor living space. A expansive attached warehouse styled attached garage provides tremendous storage space- perfect for a contractor, hobbyist, snowmobilers, or car enthusiast. This property could be used as a commercial use with town approval, or continued use as residential. This could also make a great winter get-away, with room for a dozen sleds in the heated garage & direct access to state snowmobile trails! Perfectly priced- must see! :)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZjje_0dihI51500

105 Cedar Lane, Blue Mountain Lake, 12812

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,950 | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style house- a great getaway located in Blue Mountain Lake, the heart of the Adirondacks. The home is fully furnished and includes partial use of the basement. Offers spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace, dining room with porch area, large eat-in-kitchen with island, master bedroom & master bath, 2 additional large bedrooms & full bath with jetted tub/shower. The house is only a short walk away from the lake, and includes 200' of Woodlands HOA beach, tennis court, and picnic area. The rental also includes internet, water, and general maintenance (including a plowed driveway in the winter time). There is a washer and dryer included on the first floor. The rental price does not include heat (oil), and electricity. This is strictly a rental and not for sale. Rental price is $1,950 a month, with a minimum 6 month lease required.

