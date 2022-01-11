Condo-hunt Great River: See what’s on the market now

(GREAT RIVER, NY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Great River condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

101 Richmond Boulevard, Ronkonkoma, 11779 2 Beds 1 Bath | $335,000 | Condominium | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This spacious second floor end unit is one of the largest in the desireable Nob Hill North community! (See FloorPlan att) Beautiful luxury vinyl flooring was recently installed throughout the dining area, living room and hallway. Brand new energy star washer/dryer for your in-unit convenience (no more laundromat!) Custom moldings adding beautiful character. Easy, maintenance free living. Common charges incl; Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball & Fitness Center, heat & water, landscaping & snow removal, Gated PM security. Add'l sewer fee $135/qtr. Make this your home sweet home!!!

33 Victorian Lane, Medford, 11763 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Condominium | 1,209 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to the Victorian Homes community! An amazing opportunity at an amazing price! Come right into this open concept floor plan! When entering the unit, you will be greeted with a nice-sized living room, a formal dining room, and a nice-sized kitchen! Down the hall are 2 bedrooms & a full bath! The master bedroom has sliders leading to the backyard. This is a first-floor unit! Super low taxes! Conveniently located right off of the LIE! An amazing location, community, and unit! See it before it is gone!

67 Adams Road, Central Islip, 11722 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,990 | Condominium | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Why rent when you can own this 2 bedroom, upper level unit with a private balcony made of composite decking and PVC railing facing the courtyard. This home offers hardwood floors, new washer and dryer in the unit, walk in storage closet, large master bedroom with 2 large closets, 2nd bedroom, kitchen with gas cooking and full bath. Open parking. Water, gas, sewer, trash, landscaping, snow removal are included in the common charges.

23 Symphony Drive, Lake Grove, 11755 2 Beds 3 Baths | $599,999 | Condominium | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Luxury 55+ young, active community (opposite the Smithhaven Mall) / Whole Foods). Amenities Galore! Lifestyle Coordinator on staff. Two indoor/outdoor salt water heated pools. Highly sought after "Adagio Model". First floor Master Suite and ground floor outside extended paver stone patio. Eat-In-Kitchen has Granite and under cabinet lighting. Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Powder Room. Second floor bedroom and full bath.

