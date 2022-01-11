Single-family homes for sale in Walden

(WALDEN, CO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Walden area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Walden area:

688 Main St, Walden, 80480 0 Bed 0 Bath | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,080 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This is a unique opportunity for an owner/user or investor to acquire a community mainstay right in the heart of North Park! Wouldn't you love to work and play in this charming Mountain Community! The 10th Frame is a well known and an established business in North Park! This 8,000 sqft property includes a full service kitchen, 6 modern bowling lanes, bar, dining area and a separate new banquet room. This property is being sold turn-key! Great visibility on the main corridor through the town of Walden. Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Jaime Sessions, Silver Sage Real Estate at 970-420-7892

565 Mckinley St, Walden, 80480 3 Beds 0 Bath | $278,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Take a look a this charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath home in Walden! What a find...This home has been very well cared for! Pride of ownership shows! This home is move in ready ~ Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Jaime Sessions, Silver Sage Real Estate at 970-420-7892

417 Grant St, Walden, 80480 6 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Great Views from this large and unique home on the West side of Walden! This home features an Indoor Hot tub room with floor drain, indoor koi pond with water fall, turtle pond, custom wildlife wood art, live moss rock walls, 100 year old barn wood walls, guest house with separate entrance, huge oversized two story garage with large tool room, three storage out buildings, covered fire wood storage, two covered dog kennels with floor drains, enclosed outdoor kitchen with bar and dining area, million dollar view and much more...

For open house information, contact Jaime Sessions, Silver Sage Real Estate at 970-420-7892

537 Main St, Walden, 80480 12 Beds 0 Bath | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,866 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Fabulous 14 private room MOTEL, Beautiful Mom and POP Investment. Mountain views with central Main St Location. 2 story Brick, with balcony, updated windows, carpets, paint, baths, doors, Flat screen TV's & refrigerators, microwaves, coffee pots in each room. Some updated bedroom furniture. Well maintained complex. Hot water Boiler heat, Laundry facility, Picnic area wi-fi, large parking lot for trailers. Storage facility. There is a 3 bed 2 bath modular Home with fenced yard and a storage shed this is onsite for management or mo/lease, office attached to that unit. Manager and Housekeeping staff are located in town. Many yearly repeat customers, Tourists, Birders, rodeo, hunters, fisherman/ice fisherman, motorcyclist/ bicyclist and ATV/Snowmobilers. Owner very involved in the community. Close to parks, dining/shopping, rec center w/pool. Bldg to the North Walden Suites 531 Main is available as well get a deal 1,500,000. for both. Call with questions and photos.

For open house information, contact Deborah Manderscheid, RE/MAX Alliance-Loveland at 877-412-4811