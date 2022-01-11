Take a look at these homes on the Moapa market now

(Moapa, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Moapa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1980 West Turvey Avenue, Moapa, 89025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great property with lots of potential 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home.

2021 West Silver Avenue, Moapa, 89025 5 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome Home! Beautiful Property located in Moapa right off the 168 N Highway with plenty of privacy. This 1 story home built in 2005 Featuring 5 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a separate office area as well as a full ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, dual sinks and standing shower. 4 other bedrooms with another full bathroom with shower tub combo. Lots of natural lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. Large Carport with Conex box included. 1.29 acres land zoned for Horses. All appliances are electric and convey with sale. Enjoy all Moapa has to offer including close proximity to Valley of Fire State Park, short drive to Mesquite, 1 Hour from Utah..

