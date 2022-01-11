On the hunt for a home in Eatonton? These houses are on the market

(Eatonton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eatonton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

111B Welch Rd., Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large, site built 3 bed/2.5 bath home on a Lake Sinclair fee simple lot. This home has been well maintained inside and out. In addition to the three large bedrooms there is an office area/play room/ gaming room/ping pong room/potential 4th bedroom located upstairs over the two car garage. This would make a great home for your family or if you are looking for an investment property to rent out there is plenty of space for everyone. Numerous accents and upgrades galore in this home. Wood wainscoting on lower level. The main floor kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar area. The floor to ceiling stone fireplace is showcased in the living room. Sit by the fire on the cool days and still enjoy the view of the lake. Large master bedroom on the main floor with a large bathroom. First floor laundry room with storage. A 1/2 bath on the main floor placed underneath the stairs to the second floor is an added bonus. Nice level lot with approximately 5 feet of water depth at the end of the dock. Large bedroom closets and additional walk-in closet. Oconee Springs Park is nearby for a day of playing at the beach or on their water toys. Level lot with fenced in yard for your fur babies. Covered porch and open deck area. Home is on well water, but county water is available and can be connected. Vapor barrier placed underneath the home for added protection from moisture. There is not enough water frontage for a boathouse. Some furniture is negotiable. The pictures only tell part of the story of this home...you need to see it to appreciate it!

436 Greensboro Highway, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,568 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Fantastic location, just minutes to Downtown Eatonton and Lake Oconee. This Beautiful 6568 sq ft Circa 1900 home has 62 acres of land, 2 fenced pastures, 1836 sq ft barn and 4732 sq ft event facility with 4 stall restroom. Once used as a Wedding venue the barn has a wood floor installed for lavish parties. The wide Pine floors, floor to ceiling windows and fireplace in every room make this home an Elegant Show stopper. Being in the Heart of Dairy Land and just beside Lake Oconee opportunities are boundless. Develop an Equestrian Estate with plenty of space for indoor and outdoor arenas. Live in this Southern Charmer raising cattle or create a thriving Wedding venue with plenty of land to build guest cottages. This would also be a great B & B, so close to the Performing Arts & Antiques in Eatonton. Over 10,000 sq ft of entertaining and living space.

128 W Little River Court, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1989

116 Edgewater Dr, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Manufactured Home | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home is a must see!!! Cozy 3bd/2ba home in the picturesque Twin Bridges area of Lake Sinclair. This home has amazing Bamboo hardwood floors throughout. Closets have organized shelving. Kitchen cabinets and shelving has been updated. Large covered porches to soak in the beautiful view of the lake. Fenced in front yard in a peaceful neighborhood. Come check out this gem. Call 423-385-5241 to schedule a showing.

