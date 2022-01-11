Homes for sale in Newberry: New listings

(NEWBERRY, SC) Looking for a house in Newberry? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

2103 Smith Road, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in None

Coming Soon! D.R. Horton is proud to announce its most recent community, Newberry Landing located in Newberry County. The City of Newberry is a smaller town known for its protected history and nostalgic beauty. It is a place where the past has been preserved, yet the town is growing towards a vibrant future. Newberry Landing is an established community with newer existing homes and now offering new home building within the new phase. Newberry Landing neighborhood is tucked away with two entrances which gives the community a quaint feeling of small town charm. Newberry Landing is close to Newberry College, shops, restaurants, downtown Newberry and easily accessible to I-26. Newberry Landing Community offers homes starting in the low $200s; featuring ranch plans as well as two story homes with an open floor concept to fit all your needs. Regardless if you are relocating to South Carolina or moving within the town, Newberry Landing is a perfect location and a great place to call HOME. Please call for an appointment.

1074 Blacksgate E, Prosperity, 29127 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Perfect weekender or permanent residence on Lake Murray! Cozy floorplan with a screened porch and a detached "fish camp" building also overlooking 135 feet of lake frontage and the private dock. This home is 10 minutes from the traffic circle and an even shorter boat ride to Blacks Bridge area. This getaway has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 living rooms to suit extra guests or give the kids their own area while you enjoy the lake side! Fresh paint throughout. NO HOA! New deck and firepit. Live here permanently or vacation rent while not using for extra income! Paved road and an easy commute to Newberry, Chapin, Saluda, Aiken, or 40 minutes from Lexington.

53 Hartford Heights Street, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Gorgeous Ranch home on large lot in Newberry. Updated kitchen includes new cabinets, butcher block counters, stainless appliances. Tons of Natural Light throughout the house. New floors, fresh paints and updated Kitchen make this move in ready home a great deal. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, tubs and toilets. Oversized Lot with a huge yard. The Detached garage is also a workshop. Property is under warranty, Priced to sell fast. Sold As-is.

84 Mallard Cove Road, Prosperity, 29127 4 Beds 4 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2001

A Lake Murray ranch on a level lot with almost a half acre is waiting for its new owners. The current owners have loved this home for 26 years and hate to leave. Excuse the boxes, but they are already packing for their next adventure. This one story with split floor plan has an open floor plan with great views of the lake. 3 BR's and 2.5 Baths are in the main house. There's a guest house above the detached workshop with a kitchen, bath, bedroom and living room. The guest house can be used for out-of-town guests or for rental income. It has a balcony deck on the front and back to enjoy sunsets and sunrises. The main house has an enclosed sunroom with Easy Breeze windows. Some of the owner's favorite things are the gas stove, 36" doors to the owner's suite and bathroom, the separate laundry room with utility sink, the workshop, private dock, the spacious living room, and land for boat storage, a garden and additional storage buildings, and their neighborhood friends they will leave behind. See the list of features in additional documents. New survey provided and they just joined Carolina Connect for great internet services.

