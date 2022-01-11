ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Athens? These houses are on the market

Athens Journal
 5 days ago

(Athens, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nw87M_0dihD4fd00

212 Creekside Circle, Athens, 75752

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Back on the market after several upgrades including new floors, fresh paint, new exterior siding, and more! This move in ready house right outside the city limits would be perfect as a starter home or for someone looking to use it as a rental investment opportunity. This approximate 1,500 square foot, 3 bed, 2 bath home has plenty of room and sits on two lots which is approx. .771 acres total. The garage has been enclosed and can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or playroom. Come see for yourself the potential this property holds!

For open house information, contact Nick Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cCk2_0dihD4fd00

117 Barron Court, Malakoff, 75148

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Great starter home or investment property. Property has a nice size lot at the end of the street, no houses behind or to one side. There is a one car garage, current tenant has been using as a man cave, the house also has a carport. Close to food shopping and restaurants. 24 hour notice for showings. Close to Cedar Creek Lake for great fishing!

For open house information, contact Jodie Roden, Avery Realty Group at 903-887-4420

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8EAz_0dihD4fd00

362 Dogwood Trail, Murchison, 75778

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful lake views on Callender Lake! This is a gated community with community pool, park and boat ramp. Recently remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, and flooring. This home also includes a 12x20 addition that is currently used as a gym. The dock has electricity and water. This property is perfect for weekends away from the city, or to live peacefully enjoying all that lakefront living has to offer.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Dunn, Concord Realty Group, LLC. at 972-632-7495

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URE43_0dihD4fd00

1053 An County Road 499, Athens, 75751

7 Beds 6 Baths | $3,021,000 | Farm | 4,174 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Private fenced 140 acres complete with pond. Property features a 3 bedroom main house, and includes separate building with office space and bunkhouse. Land uses include hunting and running cattle!. Directly off the highway allows for easy access to town. Private spring fed ponds have never run dry. A must see private getaway just outside DFW. Hunting, fishing, farm & working ranch! The perfect getaway or personal home! Also featured for sale is an ajoning 353 acres. Land can be subdivided.

For open house information, contact Johnna Barron, Keller Williams Realty DPR at 972-732-6000

