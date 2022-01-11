Single-family homes for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Gainesville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

708 Stone Ridge Drive, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Like new home in 'The Ridge' subdivision on 1 acre perched on a hill overlooking Gainesville.This home has everything you could ever want & enjoy in a custom home.Features high end finishes, 3 large bedrooms with in-suite bathrooms & walk in closets.The oversized family room with high ceilings, fireplace, & wood flooring opens up to the enormous gourmet chef’s kitchen with walk in pantry. The bonus room with French doors can be utilized as a playroom, formal dining, office, study, TV room, or guest room.Features large utility room with built-ins. 1 acre lot gives you plenty of space & privacy.Enjoy sunrises & sunsets from every angle. Lovely inground pool with privacy fence, fire pit, & covered patio.Safe room.

For open house information, contact Rita Greer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

1023 Locust Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Beautiful Corner LOT! Conveniently located just 3 minutes to IH 35 and only 7 minutes to Winstar World Casino! The home features 2 City Lots Huge corner property Home has been Completely remodeled Paint Floors Floors New Roof, New Central AC Heat and Air! 1 Carport that can be converted into garage plenty of room for parking or RV Boat! Request showing today

For open house information, contact Julie Mendoza, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

209 Pueblo Drive, Lake Kiowa, 76240 5 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,666 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This beautiful custom home on over .5 acre lot is a must have. 3,666 sqft features a vast open floor plan, 5 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths, separate office, large game room, and an insulated oversized garage with golf cart garage. Vaulted beam ceilings in main area, 10 ft ceilings throughout, direct vent stone gas fireplace, solid oak handscraped floors, quartz counter tops, cased windows, and custom solid wood cabinets. Home is energy efficient with foam insulation, ultra low E windows, TRANE HVAC high efficient zoned system, tankless water heater, manifold water distribution system with master water cut off. Large private backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, and beautiful landscaping.

For open house information, contact Brandon Erwin, Lake Kiowa Realty at 940-665-0724

100 Pawnee Trail, Lake Kiowa, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Highly sought after Lake Kiowa beauty! Don’t miss out on this special 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It has a beautiful partial lake view and sits on a large wooded lot on the 6th fairway. Located in a gated community.

For open house information, contact Billie Sheppard, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc. at 214-521-7355