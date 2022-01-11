ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 5 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Gainesville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBc6K_0dihCIC100

708 Stone Ridge Drive, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Like new home in 'The Ridge' subdivision on 1 acre perched on a hill overlooking Gainesville.This home has everything you could ever want & enjoy in a custom home.Features high end finishes, 3 large bedrooms with in-suite bathrooms & walk in closets.The oversized family room with high ceilings, fireplace, & wood flooring opens up to the enormous gourmet chef’s kitchen with walk in pantry. The bonus room with French doors can be utilized as a playroom, formal dining, office, study, TV room, or guest room.Features large utility room with built-ins. 1 acre lot gives you plenty of space & privacy.Enjoy sunrises & sunsets from every angle. Lovely inground pool with privacy fence, fire pit, & covered patio.Safe room.

For open house information, contact Rita Greer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14731616)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlB9o_0dihCIC100

1023 Locust Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Beautiful Corner LOT! Conveniently located just 3 minutes to IH 35 and only 7 minutes to Winstar World Casino! The home features 2 City Lots Huge corner property Home has been Completely remodeled Paint Floors Floors New Roof, New Central AC Heat and Air! 1 Carport that can be converted into garage plenty of room for parking or RV Boat! Request showing today

For open house information, contact Julie Mendoza, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14692832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGngJ_0dihCIC100

209 Pueblo Drive, Lake Kiowa, 76240

5 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,666 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This beautiful custom home on over .5 acre lot is a must have. 3,666 sqft features a vast open floor plan, 5 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths, separate office, large game room, and an insulated oversized garage with golf cart garage. Vaulted beam ceilings in main area, 10 ft ceilings throughout, direct vent stone gas fireplace, solid oak handscraped floors, quartz counter tops, cased windows, and custom solid wood cabinets. Home is energy efficient with foam insulation, ultra low E windows, TRANE HVAC high efficient zoned system, tankless water heater, manifold water distribution system with master water cut off. Large private backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, and beautiful landscaping.

For open house information, contact Brandon Erwin, Lake Kiowa Realty at 940-665-0724

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14706255)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhlYe_0dihCIC100

100 Pawnee Trail, Lake Kiowa, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Highly sought after Lake Kiowa beauty! Don’t miss out on this special 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It has a beautiful partial lake view and sits on a large wooded lot on the 6th fairway. Located in a gated community.

For open house information, contact Billie Sheppard, Allie Beth Allman & Assoc. at 214-521-7355

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14729972)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Lake Kiowa, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Gainesville, TX
Business
City
Gainesville, TX
The Hill

Underground volcano eruption causes 'tsunami activity' on Tonga

“Tsunami activity” was detected after an underground volcano eruption near the South Pacific country of Tonga, New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency tweeted on Saturday. “We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Custom Home#Water Heater#Housing List#Americans#French#Sunrises Sunsets#Winstar World Casino
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
191
Followers
538
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy