On the hunt for a home in Sonora? These houses are on the market

17087 E Brookside, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,158 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Bring your clothes & move into this completely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath 2100 Sq Ft home. Entry level includes Kitchen, dining, living room, family room with beautiful pot belly stove, master suite. Lower level gives privacy to two guest bedrooms & full bath. Expansive back deck is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying morning coffee. Two car attached garage with work bench along with plenty of level parking. All of this on private 1/3 ac +/- lot bordered by seasonal creek. Great Cedar Ridge neighborhood is only minutes from all the reasons you want a home in Sonora.

20360 Luke, Sonora, 95370 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,005 Square Feet | Built in 1978

One of a kind family compound or 3 rentals. Workforce housing for large employers? The 4,005 square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 master bedrooms, 2 living rooms with fireplaces, separate dining room, sun room with wood stove, and a 20 by 40 foot pool (with views of surrounding park like setting). The 870 square foot ADU features two bedrooms, one bath and an office with new heat and air unit. Home and ADU on same PGE meter. ADU has private yard with side entrance. The 1146 square foot bungalow features 2 bedrooms, one bath, and a private fenced yard with large vegetable garden area. This home is on it's own PGE meter. All three homes have inside W/D units. All these homes are on 1.4 lovely acres with open space in back of the lot and excellent views bordered by agricultural land. Bonus sleeping room in one half of the shop for overnight guests. Adjoining one acre view lot for sale for $99,000 with all utilities in and ready to build. See MLS #20182040 for details. Build additional home or use for year round, 100% full sun garden area or room for sports and play. All new roofs on all homes. New paint inside and out. Roofs are ready for solar panel infrastructure. 3-5 minutes from shopping, library, and hospital. This is a rare opportunity in Sonora and Tuolumne County. Book your appointment today.

13050 Fir Drive, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1950

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY on 10 acres zoned Mixed Use in a high traffic area off Highway 108 in East Sonora. This gentle rolling terrain is visible from Highway 108 and Mono Way surrounded by a mixture of Residential and Commercial zoning. Nearby successful operations include fast food, grocery chains, auto dealerships and more creating a generous draw of visibility. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION at the entrance of Fir Dr. as well as adequate sidewalks to shopping centers. The zoning allows for a mixture of residential, commercial and recreational facilities within the urban setting. Conditional use permits will allow for up to 15 dwelling units per acre, mini marts, health care facilities and more. Housing onsite consists of a single family home sectioned into 2 units with a 2 bed, 1 ba and a 1 bd, 1 ba and approximately 2400 total square feet. PUBLIC WATER and SEWER currently serves the property as well as PGE for electricity. Tuolumne County is a thriving community with many recreational activities, continued growth and a strong rental housing demand.

22386 Scenic Drive, Twain Harte, 95383 6 Beds 4 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,312 Square Feet | Built in 1991

TWAIN HARTE LAKE MEMBERSHIP Cabin!!! This "One of Kind" & Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Cabin on almost 1 Acre of Land in Downtown Twain Harte! This Cabin includes, as a Package, 4 Total Properties - Cabin Property, Vacant Lots to the Left, Right & Across the Street of the Cabin! LOT'S OF PRIVACY, Surrounding this Peaceful Cabin Setting! Two Master Bedroom Suites on the Main Level & Downstairs Level. Total of 3 Bedrooms on Each Level. Lots of Room for Family & Guests! Open Kitchen, Dining Room & Living Room, Laundry Room & 2 Car Attached Garage all on the Main Level! Downstairs has a Large Family Room, Game Room with Pool Table & Wet Bar! Both Levels have Separate Furnaces & Controls. Workshop Room with lots of Cabinets, Workbench & Lot's of Storage. Furniture Negotiable. Separate Shed for Storage Outside. Wrap Around Decks on Both Levels with Plenty of Space to BBQ & Entertain Your Guests this Summer, under the Tall Pines! Level Parking off of Street. Storage under Cabin. Seasonal Creek on Properties, Property across the Street has a Horseshoe Pit & Provides Extra Parking. Close to Downtown Twain Harte within Walking Distance, Close to Golf Course, Hiking Trails on the Ditch Waterway & the Twain Harte Lake! Great Full Time Home, Vacation Home, or Vacation Rental!!! A Must See!!!

