Marion, IL

These houses are for sale in Marion

Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 5 days ago

(MARION, IL) Looking for a house in Marion? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Marion listings:

11730 Kevin Lane, Carterville, 62918

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This 3-bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large corner lot in Carterville (.60acre). Great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Eat in kitchen plus formal dining room. Screened porch and a nice 2 car garage. Appliances included with a backup generator installed in the garage.

For open house information, contact BETH WILSON, PAUL WILSON REALTY at 618-997-1371

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB442360)

503 Prosperity Avenue, Carterville, 62918

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

One of the best priced homes to get into the desirable Carterville school district. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a large kitchen, an informal dining area, rec room, laundry area, screened in patio and a detached 1 car garage all sitting on a double lot only a block from Carterville's oldest park. James Street Park has four baseball fields, a pavilion, playground, and batting cages. Basketball courts are adjacent to the park at the Carterville Intermediate School. This is a great first house, starter home or rental property. Call for your appointment today. It is priced to move quickly do don't delay!

For open house information, contact DAVID GILCHRIST, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB442149)

13107 Jochum Ln, Pittsburg, 62974

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a nice rural location for a mini farm? Take a look at this 2 bed/1 bath country home on 15 acres in rural Williamson County. Nice serene setting on a dead end country lane. Approximately 5 acres of fenced pasture for horses,goats or a couple cattle. Nice large yard with plenty of room for additional pasture acreage if desired. A couple acres of woods to explore or hunt. Some updating has been done to the inside of the home. A metal roof was installed several years back on the home. There is a small wooden barn for storage of your atvs,small tractor and lawn equipment. Great place to enjoy country living with a great view. Deer and other wildlife frequent the property on a regular basis. Come check it out. Details Great rural location fenced pasture for livestock -2bed/1 bath 1000 sq ft home located in a dead end country lane beautiful views -15 minutes from Marion

For open house information, contact Curtis Rogers, Midwest Farm & Land Co. at 618-532-1961

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11032374)

2765 Mcneil Road, Creal Springs, 62922

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Peaceful Country Setting and ready for your family to enjoy. One owner and well maintained. Located on a corner w/ 2.05 acres of ground. Home features 3 bedrooms but the current sellers made a doorway from 2nd to 3rd room. Split floor plan w/ nice size living room. Attached 2 car garage and mud room was added. 24x48 pole building. Don't wait to see this one.

For open house information, contact SHELLY CAIN, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB440770)

Marion News Beat

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

