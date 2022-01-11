These houses are for sale in Marion

(MARION, IL) Looking for a house in Marion? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

11730 Kevin Lane, Carterville, 62918 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This 3-bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large corner lot in Carterville (.60acre). Great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Eat in kitchen plus formal dining room. Screened porch and a nice 2 car garage. Appliances included with a backup generator installed in the garage.

503 Prosperity Avenue, Carterville, 62918 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

One of the best priced homes to get into the desirable Carterville school district. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has a large kitchen, an informal dining area, rec room, laundry area, screened in patio and a detached 1 car garage all sitting on a double lot only a block from Carterville's oldest park. James Street Park has four baseball fields, a pavilion, playground, and batting cages. Basketball courts are adjacent to the park at the Carterville Intermediate School. This is a great first house, starter home or rental property. Call for your appointment today. It is priced to move quickly do don't delay!

13107 Jochum Ln, Pittsburg, 62974 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a nice rural location for a mini farm? Take a look at this 2 bed/1 bath country home on 15 acres in rural Williamson County. Nice serene setting on a dead end country lane. Approximately 5 acres of fenced pasture for horses,goats or a couple cattle. Nice large yard with plenty of room for additional pasture acreage if desired. A couple acres of woods to explore or hunt. Some updating has been done to the inside of the home. A metal roof was installed several years back on the home. There is a small wooden barn for storage of your atvs,small tractor and lawn equipment. Great place to enjoy country living with a great view. Deer and other wildlife frequent the property on a regular basis. Come check it out. Details Great rural location fenced pasture for livestock -2bed/1 bath 1000 sq ft home located in a dead end country lane beautiful views -15 minutes from Marion

2765 Mcneil Road, Creal Springs, 62922 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Peaceful Country Setting and ready for your family to enjoy. One owner and well maintained. Located on a corner w/ 2.05 acres of ground. Home features 3 bedrooms but the current sellers made a doorway from 2nd to 3rd room. Split floor plan w/ nice size living room. Attached 2 car garage and mud room was added. 24x48 pole building. Don't wait to see this one.

