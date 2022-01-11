Home ownership in Oceanside is within reach with townhouses like these

(OCEANSIDE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Oceanside’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Oceanside, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1648 Cormorant Dr., Carlsbad, 92011 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,275,000 | Townhouse | 2,197 Square Feet | Built in 1995

UNIQUE PANORAMIC VIEW END UNIT BACKING TO GOLF COURSE ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS AT THE END OF A CULDESAC! LOCATED IN GATED ALDEA IN AVIARA. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/5 baths with two Master Bedrooms. One on the main level and the other upstairs, both with awesome golf course views backing to the 16th hole and large pond. Soaring ceilings in many rooms up to 15 feet. The downstairs master has a beautiful walk out patio and the upstairs with an enlarged balcony for relaxation and breathtaking views. The 3rd guestroom faces towards greenbelt and single loaded street for additional guest parking. Immaculate 2 car garage with finished flooring and storage. Look at the photos! The kitchen has been upgraded with newer granite counters, stainless steel appliances, the spacious living room with plantation shutters, fireplace and builtins, and the master bathroom upgraded with a spa jetted tub and separate walkin shower, along with double sinks and vanity area. All 3 bedrooms have large walkin closets. The loft area offers expansion possibilities for another desk area, additional loft area or ???? Check out the side yard with lemon and orange trees, siding to a dog park offering lots more trees and walking areas in the community. Your are surrounded by views from every angle. Only attached on one wall, but the setting offers plenty of privacy while offering a lifestyle in a resort type atmosphere. Community Pool and Spa, plus gated Aldea entrance across from Hyatt Aviara Resort and Spa ready for you to book a massage & dine at one of their 3 restaurants. La Costa Resort and Spa plus Ocean is approximately 2 miles nearby.

530 Almond Road, San Marcos, 92078 2 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Townhouse | 879 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Upgraded bright townhome in the gated Coronado Ranch. Open floor plan with living, kitchen, and dining area. Two main suites on upper level. Features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, and ceiling fans in all rooms. SMART Home features. Beautiful laminate flooring installed 2 years ago, throughout the bedrooms and stairs. Enjoy soothing time on the sunny balcony! Oversized garage with plenty of room for storage, Tesla charging station, as well as full size washer and dryer. One assigned parking space nearby. Resort style community amenities include: heated pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, BBQ's and playground/tot lot, all just a few steps away from the condo unit. This home is within walking distance to Cal State San Marcos, and near San Elijo Hills with tons of breath-taking biking and hiking trails. Shopping centers and restaurants close by. Easy freeway access. Don't miss the opportunity to own this home, perfect for a young family and first-time buyer, or if you are investors looking for a great rental near the university!

