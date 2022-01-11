ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House-hunt Birmingham: What’s on the market

Birmingham Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Birmingham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p907n_0dihAMeV00

1008 4Th Avenue, Pleasant Grove, 35127

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well built 3 BR 2 BA home on nice lot with full basement, additional 2 car garage/shop, 2 fireplaces, nice deck, fresh paint, 2 fireplaces, very clean and move in ready.

For open house information, contact Michelle Richburg-Kilgore, Joseph Carter Realty - Smith Lake/Jasper at 205-295-5141

Copyright © 2022 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2bln_0dihAMeV00

1874 Whitt Drive, Mount Olive, 35117

3 Beds 2 Baths | $267,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in None

The popular Bayfield packs a lot of living space into its compact dimensions, including an open living area with access to a covered patio for effortless indoor/outdoor entertaining, and a private owner's suite separated from two secondary bedrooms.. Additional living space above the garage offers an optional fourth bedroom and full bath en suite.

For open house information, contact Richard Sluznis Smith Douglas Homes - Birmingham

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1871287)

