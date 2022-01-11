Single-family homes for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Looking for a house in Buffalo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Buffalo-curious, take a look at these listings today:

58 Hastings Avenue, Buffalo, 14215 2 Beds 1 Bath | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,037 Square Feet | Built in 1922

For sale, this 2-3 bedroom home is looking for a new owner. Lots of potential in this completely sided home with a 2 car garage. Conveniently located to stores and restaurants and highway access. It won't last long just need a little TLC. Property sold as is the estate can not make any repairs.

For open house information, contact Rosalind Burgin, MootryMurphy&BurginRealtyGroup at 716-534-8495

150 Hollywood Avenue, Buffalo, 14220 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Enhanced pricing-Location, Location!! Nicely maintained cape to included newer roof, electrical, furnace, Concrete driveway, freshly carpeted 2nd floor large bedroom. Newer drain tile & sump pump with dry basement waiting for finishing! Hurry -!! Offers reviewed as they come in

For open house information, contact Thomas P Oakley, WNY Metro Roberts Realty at 716-480-3049

3635 Big Tree Road, Hamburg, 14075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Welcome, to this charming home with three full-size bedrooms located in Hamburg, NY. Conveniently located a half-mile from Lake Erie, one mile from Frontier Central School District, and an easy 15-minute commute to the City of Buffalo. Featuring a separate two-car garage with a fully fenced-in backyard. The driveway is a brand new blacktop that is double-wide allowing more parking. The home has a large front porch with its own entrance. There are one and a half baths in the home with a convenient separate rear entry leading into the laundry/mudroom. Features an open dining/living room with natural hardwood floors which also includes original woodwork frames & a built-in bookcase. Leading to the upstairs is an original extra wide mahogany banister staircase which brings you to the full bath & 3 spacious bedrooms. This home also has a full-size basement with a separate entrance that is set up to entertain with its own built-in bar & sink. Showings start on January 8th, offers due on January 11th .

For open house information, contact Stevan Visic, WNY Metro Roberts Realty at 716-480-3049

261 Belmont Avenue, Buffalo, 14223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Easy Ranch living, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, with a finished basement adding great additional living space including a 1/2 bath!! Meticulously maintained property with Updated kitchen, windows, and full bathroom. Furnace, HWT, Roof and Gutters all replaced in 2017, A/C in 2008, and Sump pump 2019. Move right in to this great Town of Tonawanda home!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Kaderabeck, Nickel Realty at 716-425-0328