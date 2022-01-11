Townhomes of Fairfield: See what’s on the market

(FAIRFIELD, CT) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fairfield’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Fairfield, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

22 Mead Street, New Canaan, 06840 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Townhouse | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Delightful brick townhouse located in desirable Canaan Square. Unusually large private outdoor spaces comprised of a brick terrace, elevated dining arbor and it's own rear yard. The living room, with sliders to the brick terrace, features a spacious open floor plan, handsome built-ins and fireplace. Oversized primary suite with vaulted ceilings, large adjoining bath, ample closet space and deck to enjoy your morning coffee on. Third bedroom adjoining the master can also be used for office or den. Hardwood floors throughout. Village, train, Mead Park and soon to be new library all a short distance away. MONTHLY COMMON CHARGES INCLUDE TAXES. (2020 Annual Taxes are $9889). Interior Photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Susan E Blabey, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-966-2633

38 Stoneridge Road, Bridgeport, 06606 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Townhouse | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1964

2 Bedroom 1 Bath co-op. Hardwood floors under the carpets. Ready for a new owner. Some small updates will go a long way. Subject to Co-op board approval. Common charges include heat, hot water, insurance, taxes, maintenance. Take a look and make an offer today!

For open house information, contact Ryan Braunagel, Keller Williams Realty Prtnrs. at 203-459-4663

11 Court A, Bld 15, Bridgeport, 06610 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,000 | Townhouse | 675 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Light and bright 2 BR townhouse in Success Village. Completely remodeled just move in condition. Sale will include all of the furniture if buyers desire, owners moving out of the country. CC only $550 per month included tax, heat, water, maintenance. Cash only, owner occupied and buyer must be approved by the board.

For open house information, contact Iwona Niedzwiecki, Global Real Estate Services, LLC at 203-378-1800

68 Sims Street, Bridgeport, 06604 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Townhouse | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Beautiful modern unit in Historic Seaside Village has to offer! A bright and inviting living room with recessed lighting, Large updated eat-in kitchen with gas stove, 2 bedroom, a full bath. Small Partial finished Basement. Brick construction with tile roof. Private, gated parking lot available. Small Pets allowed. 1 dog or 2 cats. Common charges are $382/month and include property taxes, snow, trash management, water/sewer allowance, flood insurance, and grounds maintenance. Co-Op board approval required, units cannot be rented out, must be owner occupied. On premise— 2 blocks away Flower Garden, Rain Garden, Dog Park & vegetable garden. 1 hour drive to NYC. beautiful Seaside Beach & Park, Metro-North train station, Port Jefferson Ferry & University of Bridgeport. Nearby Restaurants, easy access Highway, Webster Arena all close by.

For open house information, contact Cornelie M Desrosier, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-227-1246