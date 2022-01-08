House hunt Burkesville: See what’s on the market now

(Burkesville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burkesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

131 York Loop, Albany, 42602 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Farm | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Luxury Country Brick Home for sale in Albany, Kentucky This absolutely stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom, recently remodeled farmhouse offering an additional full bathroom and bedroom in the basement is situated on 4.14 +/- acres. This property is the modern turn-key home you have been searching for! As you enter this home you will immediately fall in love with its modern charm. The home features an open-concept kitchen and living room with gorgeous shiplap. The spacious kitchen boasts freshly painted white, easy - close cabinets, a massive island, and granite countertops. The living room is complimented by a modern electric fireplace. This residence has many upgrades including: all new windows, new laminate flooring and LED Lights throughout. There has also been a new HVAC Unit installed in this home. The large master suite is on the main floor and offers a walk-in closet, walk-in tile shower, and his/her sinks. This farmhouse offers a full basement (mostly finished) with an additional full bath and bedroom. The basement of this home would be ideal for entertaining guests or additional living space. In addition to the covered front porch this home offers a large new stamped concrete patio on the back of the home. Move In Ready Home Centrally Located Between Albany and Monticello in Kentucky The outside amenities of this home are just as stunning as the inside features. Property has all new landscaping and a new blacktop drive. Home is nestled on 4.14+/- acres so one has room to have a garden, small livestock, or build a workshop or boat storage. The property does offer a detached garage that could be used for additional storage as well. The beautiful yard offers a producing pecan tree. This home is truly the perfect place to raise your family close to all the amenities but in a rural, quiet setting. This home is truly the perfect place to raise your family close to all the amenities but in a rural, quiet setting.

For open house information, contact Hunter Shearer, United Country - Lakes and Land Realty at 606-387-0020

3319 State Park Rd., Burkesville, 42717 5 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Attached | 3,438 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Look at this unique 5 bedroom 3 bath home and lot. Located at the entrance of the Dale Hollow State Park entrance only 0.3 mile. This home has so many extras including vaulted ceiling in great room with propane fireplace featuring an open floorplan to a family room with French door that leads to large deck. Large master bedroom and guest rooms with split design on the main floor. Basement consists of large living room, 3 bedrooms (1 unfinished), kitchen, washer/dryer hook up and 1 bath. Plenty of room for another family! This home would be perfect for VRBO. Short walk to the famous 18 hole golf course at the Park. Golf Digest magazine consistently ranks Dale Hollow Golf Course as one of the top 10 courses in Kentucky. There is plenty of room to park your boats, jet ski's, etc. Don't miss out on this one of a kind property. Call Sheila today and expect to be impressed!

For open house information, contact Sheila Davis, Taylor Realty at 270-864-4300

145 Spring Lane, Burkesville, 42717 5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Attached | 4,204 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This charming 2 story 5 bedroom 4 bath brick home with a brick 3 car detached garage & an unfinished basement located in the city limits of the quaint town of Burkesville, Kentucky boasts solid wood doors thru out the home and a central vacuum system. A specular sun room with a custom wood vaulted ceiling, tile flooring, & French Doors. A bonus room designed much the same as the sun room. Large living room with beautiful views of the mature shade trees growing in the front lawn. A cozy den with built in solid wooden cabinets accenting a wood burning fireplace & recessed lighting. The user friendly kitchen offers a breakfast nook, a 5 burner glass top stovetop, a double oven, & custom made solid wooden kitchen cabinets. The formal dinning room is accented with a beautiful crystal chandelier. Space is no obstacle in the laundry room, plus a washer & dryer is being sold with the home. A master bedroom with a private bath, a guest bath and a very spacious guest bedroom. The custom designed hand built stairs accented with a solid brass chandelier leads to the upstairs with two bedrooms each with private bathrooms, and a guest bedroom or office area. An unfinished basement (approximately 1734 sq ft) is a plus with tons of storage space with a wood burning stove. A brick three car detached garage with automatic garage doors & concrete floors. Enjoy the mature shade trees as you sit on the covered front porch boasting white columns. Location to this one of a kind home is PRIME with Dale Hollow Lake & Lake Cumberland within a 20 minute drive. A public boat ramp to The Cumberland River known for Rainbow Trout fishing, Bass fishing & fly fishing, & kayaking/canoeing only a 5 minute drive. If you are looking for larger shopping take a 20 minute drive to Columbia, Kentucky known for Lindsey Wilson College & The Cumberland Parkway. Glasgow, Kentucky approximately a 30 minute drive with access to The Cumberland Parkway. Bowling Green, Kentucky approximately an hour and fifteen minute drive. Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Sherri J Mciver, McIver Realty Group at 270-284-1999

203 Peytonsburg Road, Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2010

DALE HOLLOW LAKE just 5 minutes away. 3 boat ramps within approx. 10 minutes. Appox. 45 minutes to Lake Cumberland. Great location for an outdoorsman/boater. This beautiful 3 bed/2 bath homes sets on 4.63 +/- unrestricted acres with 2 barns. This house has an open concept kitchen/dining room and living room with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with separate tub and shower. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the main floor and the third bedroom is upstairs. Approx. 20x20 attached garage with single garage door. Large front porch and back porch, the back is partially screened in with a hot tub. One barn approx. 30x30 and the other approx. 36x30. There is a fence around the barns. Great place to store your boat/kayaks. Mature trees to provide plenty of shade.

For open house information, contact Warren King, Weichert Realtors Ford Brothers, Inc. at 606-679-2656