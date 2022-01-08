Take a look at these homes on the Walton market now

(Walton, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Walton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1507 Trout Brook Road, Downsville, 13755 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1995

200 Acres of forest, field and stream. Last logged in 2006 and the timber is ready for harvest. If you're looking for space to call your own this it. Pastures, great barn, large equipment shed/2nd barn. Doublewide with well and septic set back from the road. One of the quietest valleys around. Known as "Possession Hollow". Great for a hobby farm, hunting camp or country get-away. Just down the road from the renowned Bear Spring State lands with riding trails, snowmobile trails and multiple stocked ponds. Acres and acres of public lands. World class fishing in every direction-The Fabled East Branch of the Delaware, one of NY'S blue ribbon trout streams. Pepacton Reservoir home to some of the biggest brown trout and trophy smallmouth bass fishing. Paddling, hiking, 4 wheeling its all here. Need a retail fix? Walton, Roscoe and Downsville with shops and restaurants are minutes away.

For open house information, contact Philip S. Eggleton, Eagle River Realty LLC at 845-397-1937

271 Blueberry Road, Masonville, 13839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beaver Mountain Log Home! Some elbow grease and maintenance will restore this beauty's lustre. Situated on a private rd in an awesome setting! Master bedroom suite on second floor with two loft areas and a covered balcony off the master bedroom. Watch the bald eagles soar! Two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Grand open living room with cathedral ceiling and stone chimney stretching from floor to peak! Basement is poured concrete with nice high ceilings just begging to be finished into the family room of your dreams! Updates include New roof and new chimney. Large 2 car detached garage.Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

For open house information, contact Cher Brundage, Keller Williams Upstate NY Properties at 607-431-2540

643 Shear Road, Masonville, 13804 2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,500 | Cabin | 832 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Nice comfortable camp great for hunting and snowmobilers. Adjoins State land and on a seasonal road (snow mobile trail). This camp has two good sized bedrooms, full bath with shower, Eat in kitchen and an open area living room with pellet stove. Located back off the road with a front porch, rear deck and nice yard area for picnic or to just hang out. There is a scattering of fruit trees and open woods. With access to the state land there are a thousand or more acres to roam.

For open house information, contact Richard Koppenaal, Howard Hanna at 607-563-1020

141 Stillson Road, Sidney, 13839 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1894

Economical country living here! Old country farmhouse in rural location. Detached garage. This home has been used as a tenant home. It could be again with a nice monthly income or live here yourself. See it today!

For open house information, contact James Omahen, Howard Hanna at 607-563-1020