Take a look at these homes on the Quitman market now

(Quitman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Quitman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

975 County Road 2954, Alba, 75410 2 Beds 2 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1997

MOTIVATED SELLER! All Offers considered! Emulate grounds. Ownership pride shows from the time you go up the 140ft concrete driveway and thru the security gate to Forever Hill. Updated and clean, offers high ceilings, 3 bedrm, 2 bath, sunroom, 24x20 cvd patio, 50ft frt porch, 2 separate cvd parking areas 31x22 and 12x20 for your boat. Office and furnished workout facility. 10x20 shop and 8x10 storage-concrete flooring. Laid out for private enjoyment and entertaining. Backs to Cottonwood Creek with beautiful stonework of large rocks across the back. Abundant wildlife. 90 mins east of Dallas, 10 mins to Lake Fork. This is a famous one-of-a-kind. Approximately 3.25 acreage available. Must see, move-in-ready.

460 Rs Private Road 6570, Alba, 75410 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,385 Square Feet | Built in 2008

From the moment your eyes catch a glimpse of this Haven, all you feel is Luxury. The exterior features Swedish Cope Engleman Spruce Logs with Stone. Upon entering you notice the Charming Alderwood Cabinetry throughout, along with an Elevator, 5 Fireplaces, Tranquil Screened Porches, Pella Windows with Retractable Screens, Finlandia Suana with Exercise Room, 3 Wine-2 Beverage Fridges , Ice Maker, and Spacious Master Bedroom Suite. Just off the In-Ground Gunite Pool is the Outdoor Kitchen Featuring Lynx Equipment, a Pool Cabana with a Full Bathroom, a Lighted Sport Court, 3 Stall Horse Barn with Living Quarters, and Cross-Fenced Pasture. This home glows with the Tree Lit Oklahoma Flagstone Patio and Firepit.

150 Pr 5984, Yantis, 75497 4 Beds 4 Baths | $919,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,343 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Many have been waiting for a great waterfront home to become available in The Links at Land’s End…and here it is…a beautifully appointed cottage style waterfront home in this premier subdivision on world famous Lake Fork…the top bass fishing lake in the United States. Filled will casual elegance for your complete comfort and enjoyment throughout the year…this cozy home with hardwood floors throughout features an open floor plan, large kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinets, vaulted ceiling living area accented with cedar beams complete with a ventless gas stone fireplace plus formal dining and breakfast nook area. (See full description in associated docs)

Tbd Pr 8588, Winnsboro, 75494 1 Bed 2 Baths | $208,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newly built, 1bed, 1.5bath contemporary loft home in a private & gated community! Enjoy the amenities of a jogging or walking greenbelt through wooded trails & views of a private lake. Fishing is easy off a private pier or have guests in the community clubhouse. Just the place to find solace and re-set among the beautiful hills of Wood County. Not far from the thriving small town of Winnsboro with its unique restaurants, boutiques, & popular cultural arts district. Find out what all this little retreat has to offer!

